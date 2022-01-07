Jada Pinkett Smith invites Elmo on Red Table Talk after hilarious Sesame Street feud resurfaces

Jada Pinkett Smith has jokingly invited Sesame Street muppets Elmo and Zoe to appear on The Red Table Talk after an old feud between the two characters resurfaced.

Earlier this week, Elmo’s name began trending on social media after a 2004 clip from the children’s show went viral.

In the video, the red puppet character is seen fighting with his friend Zoe over her pet rock, Rocco.

Pinkett Smith took to Twitter to share her own reaction to the clip.

“@Elmo and Zoe call me. I got seats for you both at @RedTableTalk anytime you are ready. There are 3 sides to every story,” she wrote on Twitter.

The actor co-hosts Red Table Talk, a Facebook chat show, with her daughter Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

It was during an episode of Red Table Talk when Pinkett Smith admitted to having a relationship with 27-year-old musician August Alsina, and where she and her husband Will Smith openly discuss details of their sex life.

The viral Sesame Street scene is taken from a 2004 episode in which Elmo and Zoe fight over a batch of freshly baked cookies.

. @elmo and zoe call me. I got seats for you both at @RedTableTalk anytime you are ready. There are 3 sides to every story❣️ — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) January 6, 2022

When Elmo reaches for the oatmeal raisin cookie sitting in front of Rocco, Zoe tells him that the cookie is reserved for her pet rock, Rocco, and that Elmo cannot have it.

“Rocco?!” says Elmo who grows increasingly frustrated with the situation. “Rocco’s a rock, Zoe! Rocco won’t know the difference.”

“How is Rocco going to eat that cookie, Zoe?” he asks. “Tell Elmo! Rocco doesn’t even have a mouth! Rocco’s just a rock! Rocco’s not alive!”

there are tears in my eyes y’all my stomach hurting pic.twitter.com/bbkF9yDZLf — cheye (dr.booty) (@wumbooty) January 4, 2022

The scene sent viewers into hysterics, with many people taking to Twitter to share their reactions to the resurfaced clip.

“There are tears in my eyes y’all my stomach hurting,” wrote one person who shared the video.

“Elmo vs Rocko the greatest rivalry of all time,” added another.

Someone else wrote: “The way @elmo refuses to let Zoey gaslight him is the kind of energy I’m bringing to 2022.”

“Elmo losing his s*** is the best possible start to 2022,” tweeted the comedian Karen Chee.