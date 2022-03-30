Jada Pinkett Smith on her bald head: "Guess what? I love it"

Sakaynah Hunter
·3 min read
Jada Pinkett Smith was at the centre of an explosive interaction between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, which saw the former strike the comedian on stage.

The altercation happened when Rock went on stage to present an award for Best Documentary at the 94th Academy Awards, at which point he made a joke directed at The Matrix actor.

Referencing Pinkett Smith's shaven head, he quipped: "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see you."

Unimpressed by the remark, the actress was seen rolling her eyes before her husband walked up onto the stage to strike Rock.

But, less than a week before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith had already addressed her lack of hair.

The 50-year-old Red Table talk host, who has alopecia (a medical condition that causes hair loss), discussed her hair in a video clip accompanied with a caption that read: 'Crown Act. Be proud of your crown.'

In the video, shared to TikTok and Instagram, she said: "Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, in the era I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing, and that was really challenging, you know, because I liked my hair out wild and curly."

Continuing to speak about cultural disparities in regards to her hair, she said: "But nobody wanted that, so I always had to do my hair in ways that didn't feel natural to me because I'm trying to play the game.

"So if I'm doing a cover, everybody's [like], 'No, we want your hair straight and flowy,' when it's like, 'All right, cool, but that's not really what my hair likes to do.'"

She concluded: "So I had to learn to get the courage to go, 'Nah, I'm not doing that.' Which is why I feel the freedom today – I don't give two craps what people think of this bald head of mine. Because guess what? I love it."

In December 2021, Smith opened up about her condition with alopecia by way of an Instagram video.

The caption of the video read: "Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something.

"Me and this alopecia are going to be friends… period!"

In the video, she pointed to a bald line patch on her scalp and said: "Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that.

"So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I'd just share it so y'all are not asking any questions."

In 2018, during an episode of Red Table Talk, she explained: "It was terrifying when [the alopecia] first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?' It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it."

Since the altercation at the Oscars, Smith has publicly apologised to Rock in a statement.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," he began.

"I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."

He concluded: "I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

'I am a work in progress."

