Jada Pinkett Smith Flashes Huge Smile During N.Y.C. Press Run – See the Pics!

Gotham/GC Images Jada Pinkett Smith is seen on October 16, 2023 in New York City.

Jada Pinkett Smith is all smiles making her way downtown!

Pinkett Smith arrived for her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday afternoon in New York City. The Matrix Reloaded actress, 52, sported an all-black ensemble, with wide-leg pleated trousers, and a black crop top that showed off her midriff, with billowed floor-length sleeves that rounded out the dark look.

Pinkett Smith styled the look with silver accessories, including silver earrings that held a double-strand beaded necklace, dainty bangles and rings, and a thick silver chain attached through her trouser belt loops on the left side. The look was finished off with a pair of black strappy high heels.

Pinkett Smith joined Stephen Colbert ahead of the Tuesday publication of her new memoir, Worthy, in which she shares intimate insights into both her personal and professional lives.

More recently, the Worthy author sat down with PEOPLE and revealed that she and her husband of 25 years, Will Smith, had been separated since 2016. It was unveiled that the couple had been separated for six years before Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.



As for what the Red Table Talk co-host thought of the infamous Oscars moment, she exclusively shared with PEOPLE that she first believed Smith’s approach of Rock was a part of a skit, and didn't quite grasp the reality of the interaction between the evening’s Best Actor winner and the ceremony’s host.

“It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit,” she recalled. Once the show concluded, Pinkett Smith was able to check in with Smith, and immediately asked him, “Are you okay?”

She explained how she was ready to support Smith after the show. “I’m going to be by his side,” Pinkett Smith added. “But also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”

The couple tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 1997. At the time, the actress was pregnant with Jaden, 25, — who was born in July 1998. Since the birth of their son Jaden, the couple also welcomed their daughter Willow, 22, towards the beginning of their marriage in 2000.

In addition to Jaden and Willow, Pinkett Smith also looks after her “bonus son,” Trey, 30, the son Smith shares with Sheree Zampino. “They love every part of me,” Pinkett Smith said of her three children.

While the couple has confirmed their separation for the past seven years, the Gotham actress admitted that the couple is “still figuring out” their marriage. She added, “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

After the Girls Trip star’s latest revelations, the King Richard actor poked fun on Instagram and posted a video of himself sleeping on a boat at sea surrounded by a variety of pinging sounds and ringtones.

“Fun fact about me: I can take a nap almost anywhere," the video voiceover said before Smith woke, sat up straight, and shook his head at the camera.

“Notifications off :)” he jokingly wrote in his caption.

Pinkett Smith acknowledged his latest quip and responded to the video, “😂🤣.”



