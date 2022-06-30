The Jacquemus x Nike Collab Is Getting a Wider Release — See the Full Collection Here

Jacquemus and Nike's hyped collaboration -- first hinted all the way back in February 2020 and officially unveiled on the French designer's recent "Le Papier" runway -- dropped earlier this week, selling out instantly with reportedly around half a million users on the brand's website. The duo is now gearing up for a wider release via Nike and SNKRS, as well as select retailers.

"For this collaboration with Nike, I wanted to create a collection that reinterprets athletic women’s sportswear in a minimal way. I have always been inspired by vintage ACG pieces and Nike campaigns from the '90s," Simon Porte Jacquemus spoke of the release. "Having this imagery in mind, we designed women’s athletic wear with sensuous details and neutral colors, along with my own interpretation of the Humara -- my favorite Nike shoe. It was important for the collection to be accessible, for all bodies, and to be a natural blend of Jacquemus style and Nike performance."

The collection, led by the co-branded Nike Humara, additionally features a range of apparel and accessories. Knitwear items such as a polo sweater are highlighted with Swoosh hardware on the back, while lace-up details are added to bra tops. Tennis styles take center stage throughout in the form of dresses and skirts. The range is rounded out with a unisex hoodie and a bucket hat, both complete with Swoosh-branded drawstrings.

Nike's VP of Catalyse Apparel Design Jarrett Reynolds further commented: "When we collaborate at Nike, it’s always a 50-50 union where each partner comes together to advance the other forward in ways that couldn’t have been done alone. With Jacquemus, we drew from vintage ACG inspiration, the interweaving of Nike DRI-Fit fabric, and considered footwear like the Humara, to create a nexus of sport and style that could only be done through the shared lens of Nike x Jacquemus."

Take a full look at the collection down below. The Jacquemus x Nike collection will drop on Nike's website, SNKRS and at select retailers on July 7, with prices ranging from $40 to $175 USD for the apparel and footwear at $170 USD a pair.

Jacquemus Nike Collaboration Simon Porte Collection Full Look Images Humara SNKRS Release Date





