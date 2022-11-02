Jacquemus Teases Tekla Collaboration

Simon Porte Jacquemus of the much-loved brand Jacquemus, took to Instagram tonight to share a number of subtle (and some not-so-subtle) teasers about his forthcoming collaborations, events and drops. One of which, included a potential collaboration with household linens brand, Tekla.

The designer posted a carousel on Instagram which began with a slide that read "Tekla + Jacquemus" alongside the date of November 30, confirming that a collaboration between the duo is coming very, very soon.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Tekla fuse its subtle aesthetic with Jacquemus' minimal design and honestly, the teaser makes us wonder why we didn't consider this potential partnership sooner. As expected, no further details have been released as yet, but we imagine that the collaboration will take the shape of homeware in some capacity, and we seriously look forward to seeing the outcome.

The Tekla x Jacquemus collaboration comes shortly after Tekla released collabs with Stussy and JJJJound, comprising duvet covers and pyjamas.

Stay tuned for more details.