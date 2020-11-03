These Jacquemus plates are every fashionista's homeware dream

From Harper's BAZAAR

With many of us now prepping for another lockdown – and, as a result, hoping to make our homes as lovely to be in as possible, this new ceramics collection from Daphne Leon could not have come at a better time. The artist was commissioned by Browns as part of the store's 50th anniversary celebration to create a collection inspired by the designs of Jacquemus – and they are every bit as covetable as you might imagine.

Leon has designed a 15-piece limited-edition collection of decorative plates, which are available to shop on Browns, featuring work inspired by some of the most memorable pieces ever to come down the Jacquemus catwalk. These include a yellow Chiquito mini bag and a playful take on the brand's signature giant straw hat.

"It's not the first time that Simon Jacquemus has partnered with Daphne Leon, a Greek ceramicist who he has worked with in the past for his restaurant in Paris," head of womenswear buying at Browns, Heather Gramston told us. "Simon is an ardent collector of ceramics and everything related to homewares, so it’s an exciting project to launch in a medium that he has a personal love for."

Fashion designers moving into interiors is of course nothing new, but the two worlds seem to be colliding more than ever at the moment, a fact which Browns has fully embraced – and which Gramston believes will continue to accelerate.

"We expanded our homeware offering this year and saw a positive reaction from our customers, this was also heightened during lockdown as people spent more and more time at home. I think this appetite for lifestyle will definitely continue for a while as we naturally spend more time in our homes and as our social habits evolve and change."

And, as for having a Jacquemus-inspired homeware collection? Well there is very little chance of it not being a runaway success. As Gramston says, his designs are the "pure escapism" we all need right now – and we'd be particularly lucky to have that hanging in our homes.



Find the Jacquemus x Daphne Leon collection exclusively at Browns, where it will be dropping throughout the week.

