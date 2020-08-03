Jacqueline Jossa shares side-by-side 'posed v relaxed' bikini photos to show the beauty of unposed shots

Jacqueline Jossa has been sprinkling the body positivity on Instagram, pictured in 2014. (Getty Images)

Jacqueline Jossa has been praised by fans for sharing a “relaxed” bikini snap, which shows off her “real” body.

The former EastEnders star sprinkled a little body positivity on Instagram by sharing two side-by-side pictures from a recent photoshoot for fashion brand In The Style, which showed her sitting by a pool rocking a polka dot bikini.

One picture showed the 27-year-old looking posed in the two-piece, while the other showed her adopting a much more relaxed stance.

While she looked great in both pictures, Jossa explained that the reason she was sharing the two shots side-by-side, was because she wanted to show people how particular camera angles and poses can be somewhat deceiving and present an idealised version of what a woman’s body looks like.

In the accompanying caption, the actor urged women to work on loving their bodies no matter their size or body shape.

“Shout out to all us women working on loving their bodies because that s**t is hard and I’m proud of us,” she wrote.

While the star admitted she liked the way she looked in the posed shot, she pointed out that it isn’t actually how she looks when lounging around by the pool.

“Of course I prefer the shot on the left but who sits like that around the pool, breathing in, arm aching, bum digging into the side I really wanted to shoot my swimwear my way and show a bit of realness in how this looks on me,” she continued.

“A huge thanks to @inthestyle for letting me do this and design a little swimwear collection which I think is flattering for all shapes!!”

Since Jossa shared her dose of body realism, fans have headed to the comments to thank her for her honesty, while also telling her how great she looks in both images.

“You spread so much positivity and self love and I'm so here for it!” one commenter wrote.

“I’m sorry what?? You look amazing even in the other picture mannn [sic],” another agreed. “I mean I don’t see anything [wrong] with both the pics. But it’s good to embrace your body the best way it fits you.”

“So needed to see this right now xxx thank you for being honest,” another fan commented.

“Amen to this, all shapes all sizes love your own skin you’re in,” yet another person wrote.

This isn’t the first time the TV star has opened up about Instagram angles and learning to love your body.

Last month she shared another side-by-side bikini shot and explained how she’s been working on her own body positivity.

“It’s taken a while but I’ve learnt to love both angles,” she wrote in the caption. “I can’t walk around looking perfect all the time and I’ve accepted that’s completely fine.

“So this is just a little reminder to all us women that EVERY body is a bikini body and the perfect instagram pics we see isn’t always the reality, sometimes it’s just good lighting and good angles!”

Jacqueline Jossa has delivered a dose of body realness on social media, pictured in February 2020. (Getty Images)



