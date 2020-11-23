Jacqueline Jossa hits out at the women who sell cheating stories about husband Dan Osborne

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa attend the release of the new film Wonder Park at Chessington World of Adventure in, Kingston upon Thames. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has hit out at “b*****s selling stories” about her and husband Dan Osborne.

The former I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here winner spoke recently about her marriage to husband Osborne and touched on reports he was unfaithful in the past.

When the 28-year-old was enjoying her successful stint in the jungle, her victory was threatened by rumours her former TOWIE star husband had slept with other women.

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa on frustration at being labelled plus size: 'It doesn't mean anything'

Now Jossa has spoke of her relationship with Osborne and hit out at the women who sold stories to the tabloids.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: "Listen, you can’t stop the b*****s selling stories, that is fact, I know that. They can say what they want, Daniel and I know the truth.

"Seeing things taken out of context was really hard, because a lot of it was stuff from the past we had already dealt. That's why I've not said anything until now.

"It was a vulnerable stage for me anyway, and then reading people's comments [on social media] was hard, but Dan and I were always on the same page.”

The pair have been an item since 2013 and married in 2017. They also have two daughters.

He has been open about making “mistakes” in the relationship in the past.

Read more: Madeline Duggan 'glad' Jacqueline Jossa replaced her on EastEnders

Speaking to The Sun earlier this year, Osborne said: “I’ve made mistakes, yeah. I’ve done things I shouldn’t have done. Me and Jac have spoken about that and she has forgiven me.

"There have been times where if it were the other way round, I would have left. I would have gone, so I've said to her 'I wouldn't blame you if you left me'.

"I've said if it was the other way around I’d be gone, it's not like I've been brushing off any mistakes that I’ve made. I'm fully aware of them and I'm aware that it ain't right.”

Watch: Jaqueline Jossa will hand over I’m A Celeb crown