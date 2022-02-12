Jacobs vs Ryder live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV today

(Getty Images)

John Ryder could launch himself into the world title picture with a win over Daniel Jacobs in front of a home crowd on Saturday night.

London will host its first major fight of the year as the Alexandra Palace welcomes two exciting super-middleweights looking to get their careers back on track.

Jacobs is eyeing a return to the big fight picture himself after missing 2021 in its entirety, while Ryder has been working away in order to put his loss to Callum Smith in Liverpool behind him.

How to watch Jacobs vs Ryder

TV channel: The event will be broadcast live on DAZN in the UK. Coverage begins from 7pm GMT although the main event is not likely to start before 10pm GMT.

Live stream: Those who subscribe to DAZN will be able to watch it through the live stream their app provides.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.