Jacobs rushes for 116 yards as Raiders improve to 2-0 under Pierce, beat Jets 16-12

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Jacobs rushed for 116 yards, rookie Aidan O'Connell connected with Michael Mayer for the game's only touchdown, and the Las Vegas Raiders improved to 2-0 under interim coach Antonio Pierce, beating the New York Jets 16-12 on Sunday night.

The Raiders (5-5) turned away two late attempts by the Jets to rally. Robert Spillane intercepted Zach Wilson's pass at the Las Vegas 15 with 1:22 left, and after the Raiders punted, Wilson's heave to the end zone fell incomplete on the game's final play.

Jacobs ended a 14-game streak of failing to gain 100 yards, getting 27 attempts as Pierce committed to a run-first attack, but his fumble late in the fourth quarter gave the Jets (4-5) a chance.

O'Connell became the second Raiders rookie quarterback to win two of his first three starts — Mike Rae in 1976 was the other — by passing for 153 yards with one interception.

It was 9-9, with each team having made three field goals, when O'Connell scrambled and found Mayer in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. Las Vegas' defense took care of the rest.

