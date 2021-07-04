Jacob Zuma supporters form ‘human shield’ to stop South African ex-president’s arrest

Leonie Chao-Fong
·3 min read
Jacob Zuma speaks to supporters wh had sought to prevent his arrest (AP)
Jacob Zuma speaks to supporters wh had sought to prevent his arrest (AP)

Supporters of Jacob Zuma gathered to form a “human shield” outside the former South African president’s home to try to prevent his arrest.

Hundreds of followers stood outside his sprawling Nkandla compound, in rural KwaZulu-Natal province, after he announced that he would appeal the 15-month prison sentence and impending arrest.

On Tuesday, South Africa’s top court sentenced him to prison for defying a court order that he should testify before a commission investigating allegations of rampant corruption during his presidency between 2009 and 2018.

Several witnesses, including former Cabinet ministers and top executives of state-owned corporations, have testified of his wrongdoing, including allowing his associates, the Gupta family, to influence his Cabinet appointments and lucrative state contracts.

Zuma, 79, did not turn himself into authorities within five days, as the court ruling had ordered, and faced arrest by police. He has launched several court actions to avoid imprisonment including on Friday, when he filed an application with the Constitutional Court to rescind his sentence.

The court has agreed to hear his challenge on 12 July, suspending his sentence until then.

On Sunday, he told reporters there was “no need for me to go to jail today”, and claimed that “South Africa is fast sliding back to apartheid rule”.

“The fact that I was lambasted with a punitive jail sentence without trial should engender shock in all those who believe in freedom and the rule of law,” he said.

Hundreds of his supporters, including some who traveled more than 400 kilometres (250 miles), gathered outside his home vowing to prevent any attempts to arrest him. They have said they want the sentence to be dropped completely.

Gunshots were heard ringing out across Nklandla, as some of his supporters fired their weapons into the air, while others danced with the traditional weapons of the Zulu nation of spears and ox-hide shields.

One supporter, Lindokuhle Maphalala, told Agence France-Presse that if the police chief came to arrest Mr Zuma “he must start with us”.

Top officials of the ruling African National Congress party have gone to KwaZulu-Natal to try to reduce tensions and to encourage Zuma to comply with the court orders and avoid any violent confrontations.

On Sunday, his supporters remained defiant, clad in ANC regalia bearing Zuma’s portrait and T-shirts with the question in Zulu “Wenzeni uZuma?” (“What has Zuma done?”), singing songs praising him as a hero of the 1980s struggle against apartheid.

The supporters defied South Africa’s coronavirus regulations, in which wearing masks is compulsory and all social and political gatherings are prohibited.

Addressing his supporters, Zuma reiterated that he is not afraid of being jailed since he had been imprisoned before, being incarcerated by the apartheid regime for 10 years on Robben Island.“I am not afraid of going to jail. I went to prison fighting for freedom and rights and it looks like I will have to start from scratch and fight for freedom again,” said Zuma in the Zulu language.

“There is nobody who can come and take these rights away from me just because they think they understand the law. Those I fought for this freedom with would turn in their graves.”

Additional reporting by Reuters

Read More

African leaders gather to pay respects to Kenneth Kaunda

Pro-democracy protests continue to rock Eswatini kingdom

South African court orders ex-president to jail for contempt

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jalen Harris ban reveals NBA's uneven standards for accountability

    The treatment of Jalen Harris looks punitively harsh when coinciding with the recent hirings of those with a history of abuse.

  • Rachel Nichols' leaked 'diversity' comments about Maria Taylor causes uproar at ESPN

    After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'

  • Joey Chestnut sets new record, eats 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes

    Chestnut broke his own record, even if no one watching at home was able to see it happen.

  • Toronto FC fires head coach Chris Armas

    Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club’s sixth straight defeat.

  • Suns' Torrey Craig won his 2021 championship ring before the NBA Finals even started

    No matter who wins, Craig will get a championship ring.

  • Golf pro Gene Siller shot and killed on Georgia golf course

    According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.

  • Khris Middleton leads Giannis-less Bucks to first NBA Finals since 1974

    The Bucks and Suns will meet in the NBA Finals.

  • Canada's structural issues prove fatal as Olympic hopes die

    Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.

  • Legendary broadcaster Marv Albert says farewell as 55-year career comes to an end

    A legendary career has come to an end.

  • Kane carries England past Ukraine, into Euro 2020 semifinals

    England is going back home, with something to play for.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • LeBron James halts prep basketball game to confront PA announcer over Bronny call

    LeBron went full basketball dad in an arena with his name on it.

  • Toronto FC makes coaching changes but offers little vision for the road ahead

    Toronto FC is coming home Thursday, at least to train and sleep in its own beds. But head coach Chris Armas won't be making the trip, paying the price for Saturday's humiliating 7-1 loss at D.C. United and the string of defeats that preceded it. The first-year coach is the only staffer, so far, to be axed after a nightmarish start to the MLS season that has seen a club that prides itself on its trophy case plummet to the bottom of the 27-team league. Under Armas, Toronto (1-8-2) has lost six str

  • Maeda, Polanco lead Twins past Royals 6-2 to stop skid

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kenta Maeda struck out a season-best 10 in six scoreless innings, Jorge Polanco homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Sunday to halt a five-game losing streak. Maeda (4-3) gave up two hits and a walk in a splendid outing that matched his longest of the year. Minnesota avoided a three-game sweep, building a cushion in the seventh inning when a two-run homer by Polanco and a solo shot by Alex Kirilloff extended the lead to 5-0. Max Kepler hit a

  • Fried's pinch-hit single lifts Braves past Marlins 8-7 in 10

    ATLANTA (AP) — Pinch-hitting pitcher Max Fried lined a bases-loaded single up the middle in the 10th inning, and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a wild 8-7 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. Fried was called on to hit with the Braves out of position players after a four-run rally in the ninth. He singled on a 3-1 pitch off Anthony Bass (1-4), driving in Dansby Swanson from third base and setting off a celebration on the first-base line. With the bases loaded and one out in the 10th, Austin

  • Alonso, LF fan help Mets stun Yanks 10-5 in DH opener

    NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a tying home run off imploding Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman leading off the last inning, José Peraza lined a go-ahead two-run double that was aided by interference from a visiting fan in the Bronx and the New York Mets stunned their crosstown rivals 10-5 Sunday to open a split doubleheader. Alonso opened the fifth by dropping his barrel on Chapman's 1-2 slider near the bottom of the zone and lofting it into the visitor's bullpen to tie it at 5. Chapman then plun

  • Meadows gets 3 hits, Franco homers as Rays beat Blue Jays

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Wander Franco hit his second homer for Tampa Bay, which had dropped five in a row overall. Yandy Díaz had two hits and scored twice. The Rays trailed 1-0 before Franco connected in the sixth inning against Robbie Ray (6-4). Díaz then doubled and scored on Meadows' first RBI double. Tampa Bay added thr

  • Candelario helps Tigers beat White Sox 6-5 for series win

    DETROIT (AP) — Jeimer Candelario had three hits and Akil Baddoo drove in two runs as Detroit built a big lead, and the Tigers withstood José Abreu's three-run homer in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Detroit won the final two games of the series for its first series win over the White Sox since Sept. 3-5, 2018. Tigers reliever Gregory Soto was forced to change his glove before pitching the ninth inning with a 6-2 lead. Billy Hamilton and Tim Anderson singled,

  • Manny Machado hits 2 homers, Padres rout Phillies 11-1

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Manny Machado drove in five runs with a pair of homers, and the San Diego Padres routed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1 on Sunday. The Padres stopped a three-game losing streak with their 50th win of the season. Padres left-hander Blake Snell tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks in his first start since June 22. Snell had been on the injury list after feeling the effects of food poisoning. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay has only pit

  • 'We're not finished yet': Down 3-0, Habs focused on first step of daunting Cup climb

    MONTREAL — The Canadiens have overcome wave after wave of adversity in 2021. From losing streaks to a COVID-19 shutdown to injuries and long odds throughout an improbable playoff run, these underdogs mustered a response each and every time their backs were pressed firmly against the wall. A franchise in search of its 25th Stanley Cup, and Canada's first since Montreal last hoisted hockey's Holy Grail on a June night back in 1993, will have to dig far deeper than at any point in this trying year