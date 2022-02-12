Jacob Toppin won’t play in Kentucky-Florida basketball game due to injury

Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin will be unavailable for UK’s basketball game Saturday against Florida after suffering an ankle injury earlier in the week.

Toppin — a 6-foot-9 junior from Brooklyn — was the Cats’ leading scorer in Tuesday’s game at South Carolina when he rolled his ankle late in the first half. He left the court with 1:42 remaining in the period and was promptly ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime.

UK Coach John Calipari said Friday that he was unsure of Toppin’s status for the game against Florida. He said then that if Toppin couldn’t go against the Gators, it would be an opportunity for other Kentucky players to step up.

“One guy’s misery is another guy’s opportunity,” he said.

On Saturday’s pregame radio show, Calipari said Toppin being out could open up a larger role for freshman Bryce Hopkins, who hasn’t played more than five minutes in any game since UK’s victory over Vanderbilt on Jan. 11.

Toppin is averaging 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game so far this season. He’s often been a high-energy spark for Kentucky off the bench, and he had 10 points in just six minutes of play before his injury at South Carolina. That was his fourth double-digit scoring game of the season.

UK will next play at No. 19 Tennessee on Tuesday night.