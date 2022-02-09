Jacob Toppin ruled out of Kentucky-South Carolina game with ankle injury

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin left the Wildcats’ game at South Carolina on Tuesday night after suffering an injury late in the first half. UK announced at halftime that he would not return to the game.

Toppin appeared to roll his left ankle before taking off on a rebound attempt with 1:42 left in the first half. He stayed on the court for a few minutes and walked directly to the UK locker room once he got to his feet. UK announced about 15 minutes later that he would be unable to return due to an ankle injury.

The junior reserve had 10 points off the bench at the time of his injury and was UK’s leading scorer in the first half despite playing only six minutes. He was 4-for-5 from the floor and added three rebounds, which was also a team high in the first half.

Kentucky led South Carolina, 39-34, at halftime. South Carolina started the second half with a run to tie the score at 43-all at the first TV timeout after halftime.

Toppin came into the night averaging 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game this season, and he’s provided a major spark off the bench for Kentucky at various times over the past few months. This was the fourth game that Toppin had scored double-digit points.

The Wildcats’ next game will be at home against Florida on Saturday.