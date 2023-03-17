What is Jacob Toppin doing in an AT&T commercial? Kentucky player explains the process.

Kentucky basketball fans are likely to see a familiar face on their televisions during the commercial breaks of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

UK senior forward Jacob Toppin landed a deal with AT&T to play a starring role in one of the company’s 30-second ad spots during March Madness, and that commercial started running earlier this week. It’s bound to be a popular one for as long as Kentucky is playing this March.

In the spot, Toppin is sitting on a couch — next to the Kentucky Wildcat mascot — looking at his phone when it’s suggested that he needs an upgrade.

“Nah, I’m good,” Toppin replies.

Longtime AT&T commercial saleswoman Lily — played by actress Milana Vayntrub — then advises Toppin of the company’s new trade-in deal. “Do the Kentucky thing,” she says.

And then former UK guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pops into the picture. “You mean one and done,” the current NBA All-Star says with a big smile.

“Orrrrr, I could stay with this phone, say, four years, and when the time is right, I declare I’m ready for the next level … of phones,” Toppin says.

Gilgeous-Alexander played just one season at Kentucky before becoming a first-round NBA Draft selection. Toppin is in his fourth year of college. (He has one season of eligibility remaining, if he chooses to use it.)

The Kentucky forward told the Herald-Leader this week that he simply received a phone call saying AT&T wanted to do a commercial with him around its March Madness ad campaign, and that’s how the process began. He said he’d never done an ad quite that involved before.

“That was the first time I experienced that,” Toppin said. “It was really fun.”

And how long did it take to shoot a 30-second ad?

“Oh my gosh, like four hours,” Toppin said, estimating that there were “over a hundred” takes before they got it exactly right.

Toppin saw the finished product a few days before it started airing, and he was pleased with the final result. He said he’d received quite a bit of feedback, and comments on social media have been complimentary of his work in the commercial.

Has anyone mentioned what a great job Jacob Toppin does in his commercial?

It’s possible it’s been discussed and I just missed it. Busy week, as you may know. — Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) March 17, 2023

Even former teammate Bryce Hopkins, who will play against Toppin in the Kentucky-Providence game, commented on it from the Friars’ locker room Thursday afternoon.

“I did see it. It was pretty funny. He’s a good actor,” Hopkins said. “Jacob is a really outgoing person, so it was a funny commercial.”

The one downside to appearing in the commercial?

“I didn’t like the makeup that they put on my face, but, you know, I had to do it,” Toppin said.

When asked if he might have a future as an actor, Toppin didn’t rule it out.

“I could be an actor,” he said. “Just without makeup.”

Toppin was told that — if he’s going to be an actor — he’d probably have to wear makeup.

“Ugh,” he said. “I’ll get used to it if I have to.”

Toppin is averaging 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Wildcats this season. Kentucky will play Providence at 7:10 p.m. Friday on CBS.

