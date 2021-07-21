Jacob Roloff, Wife Isabel Expecting the 'Baby Boy We Have Been Dreaming of': 'We Are Elated'

Jacob Roloff wedding

Jacob Roloff is going to be a dad!

The Little People, Big World alum, 24, and his wife Isabel Sofia Rock, announced on Instagram Tuesday that they are expecting their first child together, a baby boy. The pair, who wed in September 2019, shared photos of themselves smiling as Jacob placed his hand on Isabel's stomach.

"Not for you but us: I'm very happy to say we're having a son," wrote Jacob in his caption, as Isabel said in the comments, "I love you!!!" On her page, Isabel wrote alongside the snapshots, "We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December ❤️."

Several family members shared their excitement in the comment section of her announcement, including Amy Roloff, who wrote, "Love this and so happy for you both. This grandma can not wait to meet and hold this bundle of joy ❤️."

Jacob's big brother Jeremy Roloff commented, "LETS GO! So excited for you! 🙌🏼💌," as his wife Audrey said, "Baby BOYYYYYY 💙 cannot freakin wait to meet you! 🤗 Praying for you already 🙏🏻,"

Jacob and Isabel got engaged in December 2017 while on a romantic trip to Iceland after being first linked in 2014. On their one-year wedding anniversary last September, she wrote on Instagram, "We have everything we could ever need," while sharing a selfie of herself and Jacob.

In March, Isabel opened up about when she would feel was the right time to expand their family.

"I asked my friend a few days ago when she knew she was ready to have kids. She said, 'We didn't. We were waiting for this 'aha' moment and it never happened.' That stunned me," she wrote on Instagram. "Because my entire life has been made up of waiting for these aha moments and they just don't happen. You never feel really ready for anything. But eventually, you find the courage and take the leap. And you just do the damn thing."

"People who we look up to and idolize for having it 'all figured out' are mostly just winging it like the rest of us," she added. "I don't know, that just really comforts me in my moments of panic thinking to myself, 'Will I ever be truly ready?' The truth is, probably not. But the Earth will keep spinning, and life will keep happening, so I might as well buckle up and enjoy the ride."

In December, Jacob said in an Instagram post that he was molested by a former producer for TLC's Little People, Big World who worked on the show featuring the Roloff family from 2007 to 2010. His mom Amy, 56, commented at the time, "I love you forever and always Jacob. I'm proud of you. Now you don't have to feel alone and carry this around anymore."

Isabel also supported her husband in the comments section. "Proud to know you, proud to love you, proud to be your wife," she wrote at the time.

Jacob, who no longer appears on the reality show, said in his Instagram post that he was opening up about the traumatic experience now so he can continue to heal.