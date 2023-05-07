Jacob Rees-Mogg 'wouldn’t dream' of eating the Coronation quiche

Jacob Rees-Mogg is looking forward to the Coronation, but won't be eating any quiche

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said he would not dream of trying the Coronation quiche recipe because broad beans are “loathsome”.

The Tory MP made the remarks while attending the King’s reception at Parliament on Tuesday afternoon to mark the Coronation.

“I don’t like quiche, it’s disgusting, I wouldn’t dream of having it - and it’s got broad beans in it which are loathsome,” said Mr Rees-Mogg.

The French-inspired dish was “personally chosen” by the King and Queen to mark their Coronation, with a recipe featuring spinach, broad beans, cheese and tarragon.

It was offered to the gathered MPs and peers in Westminster Hall, who were there to attend a reception for Their Majesties ahead of their crowning this weekend.

Mr Rees-Mogg's comments came after the French guardians of the dish claimed on Monday that the monarch's recipe is in fact a tart rather than a quiche. Évelyne Muller-Dervaux, the grand master of the Brotherhood of the Quiche Lorraine, said she would call the chosen dish “a savoury tart” rather than taking the name of the French-inspired recipe.



The Coronation quiche follows in the footsteps of coronation chicken, created for the late Queen’s celebration in 1953. There was surprise that a more British dish was not opted for to mark the historic occasion, but the quiche was chosen by the Royal couple in discussion with royal chef Mark Flanagan.

They felt it was a “good sharing dish” to take to a Coronation Big Lunch as it can be served hot or cold and is easily adapted to suit a wide variety of tastes and dietary requirements.

Mr Rees-Mogg said that he would be avoiding the Coronation-themed dish while celebrating and watching the ceremony on television from Somerset.

He was among hundreds of MPs at the Westminster reception on Tuesday that had not received invitations to attend the service on Saturday, owing to more limited space than the late Queen's 1953 coronation. The guest list for this weekend is 2,200 attendees rather than the Queen's 8,000-person event in Westminster Abbey.

Mr Rees-Mogg said the reception was an opportunity for MPs to “admire and show our loyalty and confidence not just in the King, but in our constitutional settlement”.

“Parliament is the King in parliament and so we are parts of the same whole that is the constitution of the country,” he added.