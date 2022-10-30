Jacob Rees-Mogg says UK 'cannot ease up on legal migration' until the arrival of illegal migrants is under control

Edward Malnick
·2 min read
Jacob Rees-Mogg - David Rose/David Rose
Jacob Rees-Mogg has warned that Rishi Sunak "cannot ease up on legal migration" until the arrival of migrants via illegal routes is "under control".

In his first interview since quitting as business secretary last week, Mr Rees-Mogg questioned claims within government that further relaxing immigration restrictions would boost Britain's economy.

Mr Rees-Mogg and Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, were said to have been resisting demands by Liz Truss and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, to liberalise the regime, partly in order to convince the Office for Budget Responsibility that growth from immigration could help plug a black hole in public finances.

Mr Rees-Mogg, who was business secretary for seven weeks after serving as Brexit opportunities minister under Boris Johnson, warned that net migration figures were "higher than I think most Conservative voters at the last election expected."

The Conservatives' 2019 manifesto pledged to bring down overall migration. However net migration is set to hit more than 300,000 this year, returning it to the record levels of the mid-2010s.

Last week, Mr Sunak pledged with Emmanuel Macron to make the Channel migrant route “completely unviable” as the total number of illegal crossings this year reached 38,406.

Mr Rees-Mogg told The Telegraph: "I think we have a real difficulty at the moment because we aren't controlling illegal migration, and therefore we are very tight on potentially sensible legal migration.

"But it seems to me you cannot ease up on legal migration until you have got illegal migration under control - otherwise, you just have an explosion in the numbers coming in.

"I'm also very suspicious of the argument that increased migration leads to increased productivity. Because actually, since we've had very high immigration numbers, our productivity has been completely flat.

"There was the argument that there were 3,000 engineers who could solve our broadband problem. Well, if there is a skills shortage, there are lots of routes for people to come in by, which they do come in by. And we've got very high net migration figures at the moment, higher than I think most Conservative voters at the last election expected. So I think we really have to be careful about controlling that."

He added: "Suella and I broadly agreed when these things were discussed previously."

Mr Rees-Mogg criticised the emphasis placed on OBR figures, saying they were "invariably wrong".

He also accused the Bank of England of being "too slow" to raise interest rates and said it was vital for growth to press ahead with legislation he developed to cut "bad regulations" deriving from the EU. He said: The only lever we've got is the supply side reforms and that lever needs to be pulled."

