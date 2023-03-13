Jacob Rees-Mogg says BBC licence fee is 'past its sell-by date' after Gary Lineker row

Dominic Penna
·3 min read
Jacob-Rees-Mogg - Paul Grover
Jacob-Rees-Mogg - Paul Grover

Jacob Rees-Mogg has led calls from Conservative MPs to abolish the BBC licence fee in the wake of the decision to reinstate Gary Lineker.

Mr Rees-Mogg said the mandatory £159 fee was “past its sell-by date” after confirmation that Mr Lineker would return to his hosting duties without apologising for his tweets.

The Match of the Day presenter, who is the BBC’s highest earner on £1.3 million, was taken off air amid an impartiality row after he compared the Government’s language around its immigration policy to Nazi Germany.

Mr Lineker was asked to “step back” after bosses determined he had breached impartiality rules, but a BBC statement on Monday morning acknowledged there were “grey areas” in its social media policy.

The national broadcaster states in its editorial guidelines that it is “committed to achieving due impartiality in all its output”, and its neutrality is seen as central to its public funding status.

Gary Lineker - NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images
Gary Lineker - NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images

Mr Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, insisted the corporation’s funding model was the crux of the problem.

“The issue is about the BBC rather than about Gary Lineker’s view,” he told GB News.

“He’s entitled to any view that he wants. We are all in favour of freedom of speech and people being allowed to say things that we don’t agree with, or may even find offensive. And that’s absolutely fine.

“The issue is that the BBC is the state broadcaster, and that it’s funded by a tax on televisions. If it weren’t, then we wouldn’t need to worry about its impartiality and actually if we changed the funding mechanism of the BBC, we could have a much freer media, as they do in the United States, when people are allowed to say what they think.

“And I think that would be much better, rather than this pretence that the BBC is impartial, which it isn’t, and then having rows about particular presenters’ views.”

Asked if he was calling for the licence fee to be axed, Mr Rees-Mogg said he had long considered it a “constraint on the BBC” as it stops it earning from revenues or taking advertising.

“It leads to a heavily-regulated media based around what the BBC needs and what is needed for a state-funded channel,” he said. “And so yes, I’m saying the licence fee is past its sell-by date, it needs to go.”

Tom Hunt, the Tory MP for Ipswich, added: “Times have changed. I sense there is growing support for moving away from the coercive nature of the licence fee.

“Clearly, the chaotic handling of the Lineker affair hasn't covered them in glory but it's bigger than just that.”

Philip Davies, the MP for Shipley who is also a presenter on GB News, retweeted a post that read: “Humiliating appeasement from the BBC. Time to #AbolishLicenceFee.”

David Jones, the former cabinet minister, wrote: “A review. Decisive. Not procrastinating at all.”

Last month, The Telegraph revealed Tim Davie, the director-general of the BBC, told staff it was “truly amazing” the broadcaster is “pulling off” forcing households to pay the licence fee.

Richard Sharp, the BBC chairman, has branded the £159 annual fee “anachronistic” and pointed out that those prosecuted for non-payment are disproportionately female.

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Trump White House Press Secretary Makes Revealing Claim On Work With Fox News

    Stephanie Grisham said she "would get a talking to" for not speaking with Fox News stars ahead of Trump.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Partisans destroy railway used by Putin's forces

    Pro-Ukrainian guerrillas destroyed a stretch of railway in occupied Kherson in a logistical blow to Russian forces.

  • Fox pundit and ex-Trump aide tries to play down survey saying most Americans have positive view of the word ‘woke’

    Kayleigh McEnany said ‘normal people’ don’t respond to polls, and thus the results were inaccurate

  • Jeffrey Epstein said he stopped hanging out with Trump 'when he realized Trump was a crook,' according to his brother

    Mark Epstein said Jeffrey made the comments in an unreleased interview with Steve Bannon. Insider has not seen the video.

  • Saudi Arabia's golf case threatens to spill kingdom secrets

    Officials who oversee Saudi Arabia's tens of billions of dollars in U.S. investments haven’t been shy about flaunting their ties with top American business and political figures, down to wearing MAGA caps as they swing golf clubs alongside former President Donald Trump. A judge, citing what she described as the kingdom's hands-on management of LIV, found that when it came to the new golf league, Saudi officials and the Saudi government aren't shielded from U.S. courts the way sovereign nations usually are.

  • ‘History will hold Trump accountable,’ Mike Pence says and mocks him over classified documents

    ‘President Trump was wrong’

  • A conservative commentator who sexually harassed AOC is suing her for blocking him on Twitter

    Far-right activist Alex Stein gained attention last year after calling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a "big booty Latina" on the steps of the Capitol.

  • US turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war

    The U.S. has begun an aggressive new push to inflict pain on Russia’s economy and specifically its oligarchs with the intent of thwarting the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. From the Treasury Department to the Justice Department, U.S. officials will focus on efforts to legally liquidate the property of Russian oligarchs, expand financial penalties on those who facilitate the evasion of sanctions, and close loopholes in the law that allow oligarchs to use shell companies to move through the U.S. financial system.

  • Israel to weigh action after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the government would assess the effect of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on Israeli companies and determine whether or not to assist them. Israel is home to a vibrant high-tech industry, and local media said Sunday that hundreds of local firms could be exposed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Israeli business paper Globes said the bank was considered “the major funding body for Israeli companies” and that its fall was “closing the oxygen pipe” for the sector.

  • Why Did the Stormy Daniels Case Suddenly Go From Zero to 60?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersManhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has invited former President Donald Trump to testify before a grand jury about the Stormy Daniels hush money case. This is an about-face from Bragg’s previous reluctance to charge Trump in the financial crimes prosecution that his predecessor Cyrus Vance had appeared to green-light. But Bragg’s new-found prosecutorial libido may not bode well for any potential prosecution, given the challenges it

  • Kevin McCarthy: Adam Schiff ‘lied to the American public’ and ‘should never become Senator’

    The House Speaker also called out Rep. Eric Swalwell and Gov. Gavin Newsom

  • The U.S. is playing border politics again — this time with Canada

    Concern is reportedly growing among some American legislators about migrants crossing into the United States from Canada. One recent headline intoned: “U.S. Republicans are now warning: Migration from Canada is a problem” as some lawmakers have likened the apparent trend to “being assaulted.” Since Republican governors started to send migrants arriving in their states to Democrat jurisdictions in the summer of 2022, the question of border control has been a major subject of public policy discussions in the United States.

  • Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said there were no confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut. Russian forces and units from the Kremlin-controlled paramilitary Wagner Group continued to launch ground attacks in the city, but there was no evidence that they we

  • An anti-government protest in Czech capital draws thousands

    PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of people in the Czech Republic rallied against the government Saturday, protesting high inflation and demanding an end to the country's military support for Ukraine. A new political group, PRO, organized the rally at Prague's Wenceslas Square as an anti-poverty event. As participants called on the coalition government to resign, party leader Jindrich Rajchl said they want “a government to care first of all about the interests of the Czech citizens.” His group, whose name

  • Pipeline developers demand $20B US payout from Canada after Quebec projects rejected

    The liquified natural gas companies behind GNL Québec and Gazoduq are claiming $20 billion US in compensation from the government of Canada for pulling the plug on their natural gas liquefaction terminal and gas pipeline projects in Saguenay, Que. The goal of the $14 billion project was to build a terminal to export liquified natural gas imported by pipeline from Western Canada by boat on the Saguenay River. It also would have seen the construction of a 780-kilometre pipeline connecting the port

  • US agencies debunk Florida surgeon general's vaccine claims

    U.S. health agencies have sent a letter to Florida's surgeon general, warning him that his claims about COVID-19 vaccine risks are harmful to the public. The letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was sent Friday to Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. It was a response to a letter Ladapo had written the agencies last month, expressing concerns about what he described as adverse effects from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

  • F-16s will 'eventually' be sent to Ukraine, former U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff chair says

    A former top soldier in the United States says he expects that Western countries will eventually furnish Ukraine with fighter jets, fulfilling one of the embattled country's most urgent requests. "I think the F-16s will be provided, it's hard to know exactly when but I think they're coming," said Mike Mullen, a retired admiral and former chair of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, in an interview airing Sunday on Rosemary Barton Live. Mullen told guest host David Common that shipments of fighter je

  • Germany Is Becoming a Roadblock for More and More EU Business

    (Bloomberg) -- The unpredictable behavior of Germany’s ruling coalition is becoming a disruptive influence in Europe and raising hackles across the continent.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesTreasuries Surge as Traders Recalibrate Rate Bets: Markets WrapSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallA last-ditch move

  • Hundreds of migrants try to force their way into US at Mexico border

    U.S. officials stopped hundreds of mostly Venezuelan migrants entering the country from Mexico on Sunday after a large group broke through Mexican lines to demand asylum in the U.S., only to be thwarted by barbed wire, barriers and shields. Frustrated with problems securing appointments to seek asylum using a new U.S. government app, the migrants gathered at the frontier in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, but could not breach the crossing connecting the two countries. At one point, some migrants attempted to hurl an orange, plastic barrier at the U.S. line, Reuters images show.

  • China: President Xi Jinping's ramping up of rhetoric is deliberate - and the drawing of battle lines is accelerating

    Aside from the business at hand, events in China's Great Hall of the People really are an impressive spectacle. The National People's Congress (NPC) is an annual event that theoretically decides policy and occasionally makes changes to the constitution.