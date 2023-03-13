Jacob Rees-Mogg says BBC licence fee is 'past its sell-by date' after Gary Lineker row

Jacob-Rees-Mogg - Paul Grover

Jacob Rees-Mogg has led calls from Conservative MPs to abolish the BBC licence fee in the wake of the decision to reinstate Gary Lineker.

Mr Rees-Mogg said the mandatory £159 fee was “past its sell-by date” after confirmation that Mr Lineker would return to his hosting duties without apologising for his tweets.

The Match of the Day presenter, who is the BBC’s highest earner on £1.3 million, was taken off air amid an impartiality row after he compared the Government’s language around its immigration policy to Nazi Germany.

Mr Lineker was asked to “step back” after bosses determined he had breached impartiality rules, but a BBC statement on Monday morning acknowledged there were “grey areas” in its social media policy.

The national broadcaster states in its editorial guidelines that it is “committed to achieving due impartiality in all its output”, and its neutrality is seen as central to its public funding status.

Gary Lineker - NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images

Mr Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, insisted the corporation’s funding model was the crux of the problem.

“The issue is about the BBC rather than about Gary Lineker’s view,” he told GB News.

“He’s entitled to any view that he wants. We are all in favour of freedom of speech and people being allowed to say things that we don’t agree with, or may even find offensive. And that’s absolutely fine.

“The issue is that the BBC is the state broadcaster, and that it’s funded by a tax on televisions. If it weren’t, then we wouldn’t need to worry about its impartiality and actually if we changed the funding mechanism of the BBC, we could have a much freer media, as they do in the United States, when people are allowed to say what they think.

“And I think that would be much better, rather than this pretence that the BBC is impartial, which it isn’t, and then having rows about particular presenters’ views.”

Asked if he was calling for the licence fee to be axed, Mr Rees-Mogg said he had long considered it a “constraint on the BBC” as it stops it earning from revenues or taking advertising.

Story continues

“It leads to a heavily-regulated media based around what the BBC needs and what is needed for a state-funded channel,” he said. “And so yes, I’m saying the licence fee is past its sell-by date, it needs to go.”

Tom Hunt, the Tory MP for Ipswich, added: “Times have changed. I sense there is growing support for moving away from the coercive nature of the licence fee.

“Clearly, the chaotic handling of the Lineker affair hasn't covered them in glory but it's bigger than just that.”

Philip Davies, the MP for Shipley who is also a presenter on GB News, retweeted a post that read: “Humiliating appeasement from the BBC. Time to #AbolishLicenceFee.”

David Jones, the former cabinet minister, wrote: “A review. Decisive. Not procrastinating at all.”

Last month, The Telegraph revealed Tim Davie, the director-general of the BBC, told staff it was “truly amazing” the broadcaster is “pulling off” forcing households to pay the licence fee.

Richard Sharp, the BBC chairman, has branded the £159 annual fee “anachronistic” and pointed out that those prosecuted for non-payment are disproportionately female.