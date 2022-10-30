Jacob Rees-Mogg: ‘Will we be ready by 2030 to ban petrol engines? That’s not a long time off’

Jacob Rees Mogg - David Rose

It was only a few weeks ago that Jacob Rees-Mogg got around to moving into his ministerial office in the Commons, overlooking Parliament Square. Now, however, he has begun the process of packing up his belongings once again and removing his carefully curated artwork from the walls, having become a backbencher again – along with Liz Truss.

In his first interview since Ms Truss’s departure last week, the MP for North East Somerset, one of the central figures in her short regime, visibly relishes being free to speak with the candour of a backbencher, after more than three years as a minister bound by collective responsibility.

He exercises his new freedom by taking aim at institutions including the Bank of England for being “too slow” to raise interest rates, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) for being “invariably wrong” and Whitehall for wasting money and failing to take an “intelligent” approach to net zero. He also sounds warnings over what he sees as an imperative to repeal EU laws and control migration in order to deliver on the result of the Brexit referendum and boost growth.

Last week, Rees-Mogg, 53, who was first appointed to the Cabinet by Boris Johnson in July 2019, demonstrated his fondness for the backbenches when he returned to the Commons chamber within hours of resigning as Business Secretary. While his wife, Helena, 45, and six children are looking forward to spending more time with him, the family will wait to be reunited “because they’re all in Somerset, because it’s half-term. So they’re all whooping it up in Somerset and I’m stuck in the great smoke.”

Instead, on Tuesday he resumed the seat from which he had helped defenestrate Theresa May over Brexit, to take part in the debate he had been due to lead on government legislation allowing ministers to amend, repeal or replace EU laws.

Rees-Mogg took an early opportunity to claim that a colleague who raised concerns about the legislation had “never accepted the decision of this country to leave the European Union” – instantly sparking a row reminiscent of his time as chairman of the European Research Group (ERG).

It was, he beams, “absolutely great taking part in the debate as a backbencher”. He adds: “This interview is such fun because I can say what I think without causing any trouble. There’s so much interest in politics about ideas and how you do things and you’re very constrained as a minister to go down certain lines.”

As Liz Truss found out to her cost, says Rees-Mogg, ‘doing the right thing but at the wrong time goes wrong’ - Stefan Rousseau

But the constraints of collective responsibility are less cumbersome when a minister agrees with much or all of a government’s agenda – and this was the position in which Rees-Mogg expected to find himself when Truss privately made clear that he would lead the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) if she won the Tory leadership. The then Brexit Opportunities Minister, who co-founded an investment firm in 2007, had campaigned for Truss after she set out an agenda that promised to deliver on many of the ideas he had championed throughout his time in Parliament, including low taxes and a smaller state.

“I was very optimistic going into Liz Truss’s government,” he says. “I thought there was a great opportunity for supply-side reforms. Obviously, the business department has a particular responsibility for those, though we were facing a huge energy crisis that needed dealing with too.”

Truss tasked Rees-Mogg with coming up with plans to help consumers and businesses cope with soaring energy bills that were projected to leave households with bills of £6,000 by April. He held meetings with energy firms during the summer to begin devising a plan which the new government could deploy as soon as it took office if, as expected, Truss won the contest.

“There was quite a lot of work going on beforehand, where I was attending these meetings, nominally as Brexit minister, which must have seemed odd to some participants when we were discussing energy and how to reform the energy markets.” At least some of the energy executives appeared to realise what was going on. “I think they guessed, but amazingly, little of it leaked until very near the end.”

The genesis of the scheme was in a proposal by Keith Anderson, the chief executive of ScottishPower, who “came up with a scheme which we then worked on.” The early work on the plan, which involved a £400 discount on energy bills, meant it could be unveiled rapidly after Truss entered No 10 on Sept 6.

“It had to be announced within 48 hours, because the electricity companies send out their direct debits a few weeks in advance, so they have to get their systems ready.”

Despite all of the work that went into drawing up the Energy Price Guarantee, Truss’s government appeared woefully unprepared in other areas. So what went wrong?

“As so often in politics, doing the right thing but at the wrong time goes wrong. And the mini-Budget coincided with, or came a day later than the Bank of England not putting up interest rates as much anticipated. So you’d had a widening of the spread between the overnight rate in the UK and the US, which had obviously had an effect on the pound, which was already weakening.

“Then it looked as if we were going to widen the deficit significantly, without any plans to cut expenditure. As it happens, there were plans for reducing expenditure, they just weren’t announced at the same time.”

He pauses when asked if he believes that the Bank of England was generally too slow to raise interest rates.

“Well, I think I’m now free to say that, yes, I do think it has been too slow. I think it’s failed to keep up with the Federal Reserve. And I think it ignored Andy Haldane’s warning as its chief economist last year. I was getting very worried about this.”

Last year, Rees-Mogg reveals, he gave Johnson a copy of The Reigning Error, a book by his father, Lord Rees-Mogg, on inflation. “I was worried by then that we weren’t doing enough to tackle the inflationary problem,” he says.

Rees-Mogg insists the Bank of England’s independence is vital, but adds: “I think people should read Edward Chancellor’s book, The Price of Time, which shows how central banks generally got very comfortable with zero interest rates, and didn’t realise that there is a rate of interest that people require to make a sensible return on capital and to allocate capital sensibly. I think it is a really important part of the discussion and I hope people in the Bank of England have been reading it.”

Part of the problem of Truss’s mini budget, says Rees-Mogg, was a failure to properly “prepare people for it”.

“There is an important lesson from Margaret Thatcher. In her trade union reforms, she was accused of being too cautious initially, of going softly, softly. But she had to build up popular support to do what she wanted to do, to make people realise it was necessary. And perhaps we went...” He corrects himself: “Well, clearly, we went too fast at it.”

However, he is also scathing of the extent to which Truss’s decision to press ahead with the mini-Budget without OBR forecasts appeared to spook markets and MPs.

“It seems what everybody really wanted was the OBR – which is really interesting because the OBR figures have always been wrong,” he says. “This is not a criticism of the OBR. It’s just they’ve always been wrong. And I certainly got that wrong - it didn’t occur to me that a forecaster that had been invariably wrong would be held in such high regard.”

Rees-Mogg, who was first elected to the Commons in 2010, three years after helping to establish Somerset Capital Management, also insists that the pensions regulator must “be held to account” after thousands of pensions were threatened by plummeting gilt prices in the wake of the mini-Budget.

“In the whole history of us having a gilt market, gilts were at an all-time high and had been for some years; the pension fund regulator was saying to pension funds, you must buy more gilts. I was a trustee of a pension fund and I kept on saying we want to buy equities, actually, because they’re proportionately cheaper and that gives us some chance of being fully funded if we get our investment strategy right. With gilts we would just lock in an underfunding.”

Rees-Mogg said the government’s plans to reduce public spending were held back because “there was a desire to get the first part of the package out very quickly”. But he is not short on ideas for cutting spending. “We need to have a leaner government machine.”

As Brexit Opportunities Minister until July, he was working under Johnson on a plan to cut the overall size of the civil service by 91,000. That, he says “would save some billions of pounds. I think that’s important”.

Rees-Mogg says he gave Boris Johnson a copy of The Reigning Error, a book by his father, Lord Rees-Mogg, on inflation - UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Rees-Mogg, who was leading a review of public bodies before his promotion to run the business department last September, also believes that money can be saved by reducing spending on quangos – including by scrapping some of them completely.

“Ultimately, yes, you want to look at whether there are quangos that can be wound up altogether, rather than simply saying, well, the budget is being removed. A lot of taxpayers money is spent because it’s there to be spent rather than because there is a real need for it.”

Last week, this newspaper revealed that UKRI, the government’s funding body for research and innovation that hands out £8 billion a year, has failed to achieve the “efficiencies” it was set up to oversee – instead ballooning by a fifth since its creation. The article caught Rees-Mogg’s eye, as UKRI was already in his sights.

“This is ripe for reform,” he says animatedly. “You want to make sure we’re handing out money properly. I thought there were significant savings to be had through UKRI in the grant-making that goes on there.”

The North East Somerset MP later texts examples of some of the grants provided by UKRI that led him to the view that it would be a sensible target for cuts. They include £483,621 towards a “UK-China transnational strategic partnership for immersive storytelling in museums and cultural institutions” and £655,735 for a project entitled ‘A Girls’ Eye-view: Girlhood on the Italian screen since the 1950s’.

“I do not have costs for ‘radical pedagogies in community ceramics’ or ‘love clothes: exploring post-consumptive narratives stored in contemporary British wardrobes',” he adds of two further projects that caught his eye in a UKRI list.

He also believes that Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt should be seeking to reduce costs by selling unused government buildings. During August, he visited a government-owned office building in Canary Wharf that was “almost completely empty” despite having space for “thousands of people to work there”.

“It was obviously disgraceful and this is expensive office space. I’m not completely convinced by the working-from-home culture anyway. But if you are working from home, you jolly well better get rid of your very expensive office space. You can’t have it both ways.”

Following his seven-week stint at the helm of BEIS, he is also concerned about the way in which the government is rushing towards the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. “I kept on going on about intelligent net zero. Not saying we’ll just junk it, but saying let’s do it in a sensible way that is thought through in its various aspects, rather than in a headline-grabbing way,” he says.

It is, for example, a “fair” question to ask whether the ban on the sale of new petrol cars by 2030, in favour of electric vehicles, is consistent with the Government’s push for growth and concerns about the cost of living. “We’re not there with batteries and you need to be certain that you’ve got cheap and efficient transport, which is dependent on cheap and efficient energy... Will we be ready by 2030 not to have petrol engines? That’s not a long time off.”

Rees-Mogg has championed fracking as a way to ease Britain off its reliance on energy imports, but refrains from criticising Rishi Sunak’s decision to reimpose the moratorium lifted by Truss’s government. While his view on the need for fracking appears to remain unchanged, he says: “My job is to support the new Prime Minister in the round. He’s got a very difficult job to do; he needs to put together a coalition of support around him. I’m very worried about the position the Tory party has got itself into – so I’m not going to criticise individual policies ... I’m not going to criticise the Prime Minister. I think he needs leeway to get on with things.”

One area that Rees-Mogg does suggest could cause trouble for Sunak is the Retained EU Law Bill, which he believes is crucial to achieving economic growth, by freeing businesses and individuals from red tape originating in Brussels. Despite reports that the Prime Minister may have gone cold on the idea, he insists: “Rishi is fully committed to it,” having “made that absolutely clear in both his leadership campaigns.”

But, asked for his main piece of advice for the new Prime Minister, he brings up the legislation again, suggesting he may not be fully convinced of his commitment. “The rule bill... is such an opportunity for supply-side reforms and rapidly because of the deadline of the end of 2023 to take out bad regulations,” he says.

Rees-Mogg says Sunak needs ‘leeway’ - Chris J. Ratcliffe

He cites the example of a regulation on recalling batteries. “Why are we fussing about these things? It’s the minutiae ... It’s those sorts of things that have no economic benefit, no ecological benefit, are just a dampener on growth that need to go.”

He later adds: “How are we going to get economic growth? Back to the Retained EU Law Bill. The only lever we’ve got is the supply-side reforms and that lever needs to be pulled.”

Rees-Mogg also issues a warning on relaxing immigration rules. Truss had ordered a cross-Government project to establish how many skilled migrant workers might be needed to deliver major infrastructure, with the possibility of a new “growth visa” to fast-track their entry into the UK. However Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, and Rees-Mogg, both of whom were prominent Leave campaigners, are said to have argued that there should be a “trade-off” with corresponding reductions in people coming through the current points-based system.

“I think we have a real difficulty at the moment because we aren’t controlling illegal migration, and therefore we are very tight on potentially sensible legal migration,” says Rees-Mogg. “But it seems to me you cannot ease up on legal migration until you have got illegal migration under control – otherwise, you just have an explosion in the numbers coming in. I’m also very suspicious of the argument that increased migration leads to increased productivity. Because actually, since we’ve had very high immigration numbers, our productivity has been completely flat.

“There was the argument that there were 3,000 engineers who could solve our broadband problem. Well, if there is a skills shortage, there are lots of routes for people to come in by, which they do come in by. And we’ve got very high net migration figures at the moment, higher than I think most Conservative voters at the last election expected. So I think we really have to be careful about controlling that.”

He adds: “Suella and I broadly agreed when these things were discussed previously.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

With the Chancellor drawing up plans to balance the books on November 17, Rees-Mogg warns about further tax increases. “This is from the context of us being the highest tax percent of GDP for 70 years,” he says. “I think there is a natural limit to how much tax an economy will pay. And that you can do whatever you like with the rates, but that actually people aren’t going to pay very, very high rates of tax.

“In aggregate, they will rearrange their affairs ... There are stories that capital gains tax might go up. Capital gains tax is a voluntary tax. How do you not pay capital gains tax? You don’t sell something.”

One of the issues on which Rees-Mogg now looks forward to speaking out about is the influence of China and whether the UK is doing enough to stand up to Xi Jinping. A church-going Roman Catholic, Rees-Mogg, dated his resignation letter to Sunak “St Crispin’s Day”.

“Oddly, the thing I’m most worried about is the Catholic Church’s relationship with China. I cannot understand why we are allowing the Chinese government to have any say in the appointment of bishops, at the same time as Cardinal Zen is being persecuted in Hong Kong. I cannot think what the Holy See is thinking.”

He is also concerned about the forcible removal of Xi’s predecessor from the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress earlier this month. “I want our Government also to look at what happened at the People’s Congress last week,” he says. “That makes the reshuffles here look much friendlier.”