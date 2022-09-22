Jacob Rees-Mogg in line for payday from sale of investment firm - live updates

Jacob Rees-Mogg Somerset Capital investment firm sale windfall - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s investment management firm is said to be exploring a sale in a deal that could put him in line for a significant payout.

Somerset Capital, which was co-founded by the Business Secretary 15 years ago, is holding talks over a sale as chief executive Dominic Johnson prepares the step down ahead of a potential move into politics.

Options being considered include a management buyout or merger with another asset manager, the Financial Times reports.

Mr Johnson, a former Conservative Party vice-chair who founded the company alongside Mr Rees-Mogg, will be replaced by chief operating officer Robert Diggle.

The Business Secretary no longer has any role at Somerset Capital, which manages about $5bn (£4.5bn) for investors, but remains a shareholder, receiving dividends.

Somerset has seen its returns slump in recent months after making bigger bets in China.

FTSE 100 slumps at the open

The FTSE 100 has dropped sharply at the open as traders look ahead to the Bank of England's interest rate decision later today.

The blue-chip index tumbled 0.9pc to 7,173 points.

Hong Kong to scrap hotel quarantine from next month

Hong Kong Covid hotel quarantine - REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Hong Kong will scrap its controversial hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals from early October, local media reports.

Taking its cues from China's brutal zero-Covid policy, Hong Kong is one of the few places that still requires travellers from abroad to quarantine on arrival. The measures have been in place for more than two-and-a-half years.

Currently, arrivals must pay for three days in a hotel and follow that with four days of self-monitoring.

The new rules will abolish the need for arrivals from overseas to do quarantine at designated hotels. Residents will be able to go straight home and self-monitor for seven days, according to the reports.

It comes after John Lee, the city's leader, this week said he wanted to keep the city connected with the rest of the world and allow an "orderly opening-up" but did not specify exactly when the quarantine policy would be changed.

Hong Kong residents and businesses have slammed the policy, saying it and other strict Covid rules threaten the city's competitiveness and standing as a global financial centre.

Credit Suisse considers splitting investment bank in three

Credit Suisse - REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Credit Suisse has drawn up plans to split its investment bank in three as the Swiss bank tries to recover from three years of scandals.

Under proposals to the board, the lender is looking to sell profitable units such as its securitised products business to prevent a damaging capital raise, the Financial Times reports.

The proposals could see the investment bank split into three parts: the group's advisory business, which might be spun off at some later point; a so-called 'bad bank' to hold high-risk assets that will be wound down; and the rest of the business.

New chief executive Ulrich Koerner was brought in over the summer with a brief to shake up the bank, which has been left reeling by a spying scandal, the collapse of Archegos, a record trading lawsuit and a string of lawsuits.

Jacob Rees-Mogg's investment firm put up for sale

Good morning.

The asset management firm set up by Jacob Rees-Mogg is exploring a sale, paving the way for a potential windfall for the Business Secretary.

Somerset Capital, which manages about $5bn (£4.5b) for investment, is in talks over a potential deal as chief executive Dominic Johnson prepares the step down ahead of a potential move into politics.

Mr Rees-Mogg co-founded the firm alongside Mr Johnson in 2007. He no longer has an active role at the company, but remains a shareholder and receives dividends.

Options being considered include a management buyout or merger with another asset manager, the Financial Times reports.

What happened overnight

The dollar surged to a fresh two-decade high and Asian stocks hit a two-year low on Thursday as the prospect of US interest rates rising further and faster than expected spooked investors.

The Australian, New Zealand, Canadian and Singapore dollars hit two-year lows. China's yuan hit a two-year low and the yen hovered near a 24-year low as investors awaited a Bank of Japan meeting.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.4pc to its lowest since May 2020. Japan's Nikkei fell one per cent to a two-month low.

