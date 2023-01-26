Jacob Rees-Mogg to host GB News show

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg

Former Tory cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg is to host his own TV talk show on GB News, the broadcaster said.

The North East Somerset MP's new show, it added, will see him "debate the hot topics of the day" and interview guests from "across the political spectrum".

The ex-business secretary and minister of state for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency described GB News as "a bastion of free speech".

He joins fellow conservative MP Esther McVey on the television channel.

Other presenters include Nigel Farage, John Cleese and Eamonn Holmes.

Mr Rees-Mogg - a vocal supporter of previous prime ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson - quit as business secretary in October, amid a major cabinet overhaul after Rishi Sunak entered No 10 Downing Street.

Now a backbencher, he also previously served as leader of the House of Commons and lord president of the Privy Council from 2019 to 2022.

Speaking about his new role, he said: "GB News is a bastion of free speech which clearly has its finger uniquely on the pulse of public opinion and does not talk down to its viewers and listeners.

"I have been impressed by the channel's independent-mindedness and its determination to talk to people with many different perspectives, which is exactly what I will do on my programme."

GB News launched in June 2021, becoming the UK's first TV news start-up for 30 years, since the launch of Sky News.

But its chairman and lead presenter Andrew Neil resigned just three months after it went on air.

The channel's editorial director Mick Booker described its latest addition, Mr Rees-Mogg, as "an authentic and authoritative voice of the Tory backbenches with his trademark common sense, refreshing directness, and an impish sense of fun".

He added that the new programme "will embrace a range of guests and viewpoints from all sides of politics but will also explore some of Jacob's other wide-ranging interests".