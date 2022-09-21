Jacob Rees-Mogg to cut business energy bills in half - live updates

UK energy bills businesses Jacob Rees-Mogg gas crisis Russia sanctions - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Jacob Rees-Mogg is set to unveil a new package of support that will slash businesses’ energy bills in half.

The Business Secretary will this morning announce that the Government will cap how much companies can be charged for energy amid concerns that thousands could collapse without further help.

The move is expected to cut electricity bills by half and reduce gas bills by a quarter. The measures, which will be applied directly to bills, will last for six months.

Ministers have said that schools, charities, hospitals and other non-domestic organisations will be covered by the policy alongside businesses.

It comes two weeks after the Government stepped in to cap household energy bills at £2,500 per year for two years from October.

Pound hits fresh 37-year low

Sterling dropped to a fresh 37-year low this morning as the currency continues to take a battering.

Russia's announcement of a partial mobilisation of troops in Ukraine fuelled demand for the safe-haven dollar, while data showing a rise in UK Government borrowing also weighed on the pound.

Investors are also piling into the dollar ahead of an expected rise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve this evening.

The pound fell as much as 0.7pc against the dollar to $1.1305, its lowest since 1985, before paring losses slightly. Against the euro it was up 0.3pc to 87.32p.

West Ham betting sponsor fined for advertising on children's websites

Betway West Ham - Rob Newell - CameraSport

West Ham United’s main sponsor Betway has been fined more than £400,000 for advertising on children’s pages of the Premier League football team’s websites, the Gambling Commission has announced.

Oliver Gill has more:

The regulator said that for nearly a year and a half from April 2020, the Betway logo appeared on a web page offering users the opportunity to print out a teddy bear for children to colour in. And for more than a year from October 2020, the Betway logo also featured on the “Young Hammers at Home” website. Betway has a slew of sponsorship deals with sports clubs around the world as varied as the Chicago Bulls basketball team, South African rugby and West Indies’ cricket side. The London-headquartered company’s website lays claim to have “operations [that] meet or exceed the highest industry standards”.

Oil prices jump as Putin mobilises troops

It’s not just gas prices that are on the rise this morning – oil has pushed higher too.

Benchmark Brent crude gained 2.6pc to just under $93 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was trading above $86.

It comes after Putin confirmed he ordered a partial mobilisation of troops in Ukraine and vowed to annex occupied territories.

The escalation has fuelled concerns of further disruption to energy supplies.

Software group Aveva snapped up in £9.5bn deal

Here's some more on that Aveva takeover deal...

The software group has been snapped up by Schneider Electric in a deal that values it at just under £9.5bn.

Schneider will buy out minority shareholders for £31 per share. The French company, which already holds 59pc of Aveva, will pay about £3.9bn for the remaining equity.

The deal for Cambridge-based Aveva, which has more than 6,400 employees, is expected to complete in the first three months of 2023.

The acquisition will help to strengthen Schneider’s foothold in the UK, where it already has around 4,000 staff.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has turned positive in early trading as investors look ahead to more details about energy bills support for businesses.

The blue-chip index rose 0.3pc, reversing its early losses.

Markets are waiting for details of how the Government will help companies cope with surging energy bills.

Housebuilders including Persimmon, Barratt and Taylor Wimpey were among the biggest risers following a report that Liz Truss will cut stamp duty in this week’s budget.

Aveva was up 2.2pc after Schneider Electric confirmed a £9.5bn takeover deal, while BAE Systems jumped 4.7pc as Putin’s escalation of Russia’s investigation of Ukraine bolstered defence stocks.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.2pc, with housebuilders Bellway and Redrow the top gainers. Games Workshop slumped 8.6pc following a downbeat trading update.

JD Sports to pay former boss Peter Cowgill £5.5m

JD Sports Peter Cowgill - Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

JD Sports will hand at least £5.5m to former boss Peter Cowgill as part of an exit deal after he was ousted amid concerns about his corporate governance.

Mr Cowgill was pushed out in May following a series of issues, including a clandestine meeting in a car park with the boss of rival Footasylum.

He will be paid £3.5m over two years in the first part of the deal and £2m over three years for the second. He is also receiving his salary, benefit and bonus up to his departure in May.

The company said it would honour his contractual notice period of 12 months.

The agreement also means Mr Cowgill cannot work or advise any competitors to the high street sports chain and cannot solicit any of its employees.

He will also be kept on as a consultant to support chairman Andy Higginson and chief executive Regis Schultz.

French tycoon takes 2.5pc stake in Vodafone

Xavier Niel Vodafone - REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

Billionaire tycoon Xavier Niel has taken a 2.5pc stake in Vodafone, becoming the second French mogul to swoop on a British telecoms firm.

The entrepreneur bought the stake through his Atlas Investissement vehice, saying it saw “opportunities to accelerate both the streamlining of Vodafone’s footprint and the separation of its infrastructure assets”.

It added that it supported Vodafone's intention to merge with rivals such as those in the UK and Italy and separate out its infrastructure assets like towers and fibre.

Shares in the FTSE 100 company rose 1.4pc.

It comes after fellow French tycoon Patrick Drahi took an 18pc stake in BT last year, fuelling speculation of a possible takeover bid.

Gas prices jump as Putin escalates Ukraine war

Putin Russia war Ukraine gas - Russian Presidential Press Service

Natural gas prices jumped in early trading as Putin stepped up his war in Ukraine.

The Russian leader warned the West he is "not bluffing" over nuclear weapons as he announced a partial military mobilisation, which will see 300,000 reservists called up to the army.

Russia will also move to annex the territories its forces have already occupied.

Benchmark European gas jumped as much as 6.6pc as Putin raised the stakes in the war, stoking fears to further disruption to supplies.

The escalation offset Germany's move to nationalise ailing energy giant Uniper in a move designed to protect its energy system from collapse.

FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 has lost ground at the opening bell as markets await more details about energy support for businesses.

The blue-chip index fell 0.3pc to 7,173 points.

Government borrowing swells ahead of Truss tax cuts

Government borrowing climbed to £58.2bn in the first five months of the financial year – a sum that's set to surge further as Liz Truss prepares to unveil tax cuts and energy bills support.

Inflation is already taking its toll on the public finances, with debt costs surging to £8.2bn. That's the highest for any August on record.

Borrowing for the month was £11.8bn. This was ahead of forecasts but downward revisions to previous months meant the deficit for the year so far was in line with OBR forecasts.

The numbers will fuel criticism that Ms Truss is putting the public finances at risk and stoking inflation.

The Prime Minister has promised more than £30bn of tax giveaways in a bid to boost growth, and earlier this month pledged further support for household energy bills. More support for businesses is coming this morning.

Former BoE official: Short the pound

Liz Truss's economic plan has been given short shrift by one former Bank of England policy maker.

Danny Blanchflower, now a Dartmouth College economic professor, has taken aim at the Prime Minister's "disastrous" economic policies, which he said were in "total disarray".

He also expanded on his concerns about the outlook for the UK economy, which is expected to tip into recession later this year. He suggested investors should short the pound.

Liz Truss to cut stamp duty

Liz Truss will cut stamp duty on home purchases in an effort to stimulate economic growth, the Times reports this morning.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will announce the measure on Friday as part of the emergency Budget.

Ms Truss reportedly believed that the tax cut will encourage growth by allowing more people to move and enabling first-time buyers to get on the property ladder.

Whitehall sources told the newspaper that the policy was the "rabbit" in the mini Budget.

Rees-Mogg to unveil business energy support

Good morning.

All eyes are on the Business Secretary this morning for more details about a multi-billion-pound support package to help companies cope with soaring energy bills.

Jacob Rees-Mogg is expected to unveil a package that will slash businesses's energy costs in half amid concerns the crisis could spark a wave of collapses.

Electricity bills are expected to be slashed in half, while gas bills will be cut by a quarter. The measures will last for six months.

It comes after ministers intervened to cap households energy bills at £2,500 per year for two years from October.

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks dropped at the start of trade this morning, reversing the previous day's gains as investors geared up for an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.768pc. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.5pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.7pc.

Tokyo stocks opened lower, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index down 1pc, while the broader Topix index plummeted 0.8pc.

