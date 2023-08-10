Jacob Rees-Mogg Called Out For 'Fake History' After Latest Attack On Civil Servants

Jacob Rees-Mogg claimed when “Britannia ruled the waves” it did so “frugally and efficiently”.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been urged to read a history book after making a spurious claim to level yet another attack on the civil service.

The Tory MP last year hit out at public sector workers in his drive to get people to return to the office at the end of the Covid pandemic when he was government efficiency minister.

Infamously, he left notes on their desks in Whitehall, saying: “Sorry you were out when I visited. I look forward to seeing you in the office very soon. With every good wish, Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP.”

Earlier this year, the former cabinet minister shared a story by the Daily Mail about a planned strike by civil servants, commenting: “If they are not in the office will anyone notice?”

And on his GB News show on Wednesday, he went for the public sector again – this time evoking Britain’s colonial past to make his point.

In an opening monologue, Rees-Mogg suggested when “Britannia ruled the waves” it did so “frugally and efficiently”, and claimed: “If we could rule a quarter of the world’s population with 175 Foreign Office staff, there’s no reason why we cannot run our island nation today with 40,000 civil servants.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg MP “ If we could rule a quarter of the world’s population with 175 Foreign Office staff there is no reason we cannot run our island nation today with 40,000 civil servants” pic.twitter.com/6O7gY30opJ — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) August 9, 2023

The claim doesn’t pass the smell test, but what actually is a more accurate number?

Research on a blog on the National Archives website – looking into whether 4,000 civil servants ran the Empire – suggests: “Total figures are extremely difficult to come up with, but we would suspect that it would have been at least 40,000 in the UK at the turn of the 19th/20th century.

“Given the work of the armed forces in the administration of Empire, it’s probably fair to include the armed forces and local colonial administration. In which case, the 4,000 is probably out by a factor of around 30.”

Indeed, social media wasn’t having any of his “fake history” or “imperial nostalgia”.

A complete myth and @Jacob_Rees_Mogg should be embarrassed that he's spreading fake history.



The actual figure (in the UK) was at least 40,000 civil servants at the turn of the 19th/20th century. But that does not include civil servants in the Empire. Total closer to 120,000 https://t.co/97RcYfHgzn — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 9, 2023

Tell me again that Britain doesn't have a deep-seated problem with imperial nostalgia #EmpireLandhttps://t.co/yvHF3GECuG — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) August 10, 2023

Someone buy that man a book. https://t.co/FsvhfKrLTo — Helene von Bismarck (@HeleneBismarck) August 10, 2023

The army of the East India Company alone was 250,000 strong and Royal Navy had over 300 ships (about 70 today) https://t.co/m8YPS5vRwU — adrian mcmenamin (@adrianmcmenamin) August 9, 2023

The line:



“He is a man educated beyond his intelligence”



Has never been more befitting, than it is for Jacob Rees Mogg. https://t.co/Up5VXV9fMf — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) August 10, 2023

Whoever paid for his education needs a refund. https://t.co/ZiWVIQ6zwR — Anna Turley 🌹🐝💙🇺🇦 (@annaturley) August 9, 2023

That's right Jacob, in the same way that it took only 3 men to get a rocket to the moon, you fucking simpleton. https://t.co/gE5kBACRZZ — Johnny Nice Painter (@JNicePainter) August 10, 2023

The most interesting point here is not the obvious but that he sees colonialism and domestic rule as the same thing. Exactly what critics of empire warned against, noting the same ideology would be used at home. https://t.co/5yPF70StiN — Priyamvada Gopal © (@PriyamvadaGopal) August 10, 2023

