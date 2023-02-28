Jacob Rees-Mogg: Brexiteers must ‘hold the champagne’ until DUP approval

Dominic Penna
·3 min read
Mr Rees-Mogg - Stefan Rousseau/PA
Mr Rees-Mogg - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Jacob Rees-Mogg urged Brexiteers to “hold the champagne” for now as he insisted the DUP’s approval of the new deal was critical.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party praised the “significant” progress made in the revised agreement reached by Rishi Sunak but has so far refused to support it outright.

Speaking as he launched his new GB News programme, Mr Rees-Mogg, the former Brexit opportunities minister, sounded a cautious note and stressed the importance of the union.

“The deal is apparently done and Brexit is complete,” he said. “It’s the oven-ready Brexit now being cooked I suppose, really, with some gravy and some bread sauce. We should hold the champagne or, if you prefer, the English sparkling wine for now.

“Ursula von der Leyen claims the European Court of Justice will continue to have the final say on single market issues, yet Rishi Sunak claims there will be no border in the Irish Sea. So how are these two positions reconcilable?

“Well, it really comes down to what the DUP make of it. Will they perceive that the people of Northern Ireland remain under the EU’s laws and its regulatory system, or will they think that this new change, the adjustment to the Protocol, will give them what they want? Because this is fundamental.”

Mr Rees-Mogg added Northern Ireland played a “precious” role in Britain’s national story and set out his opposition to anything that reduced its sovereignty.

“Conservatism and unionism flow together. The people of Northern Ireland are British citizens and subjects of the Crown like the rest of us, so anything that reduces their sovereignty in the six counties has consequences for all of us.”

He also expressed scepticism around the King’s meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president.

While Downing Street insiders have claimed it was at Ms von der Leyen’s request, Buckingham Palace said the King had been acting on “Government advice”.

“Some commentators have seen that the sovereign’s involvement at this early stage in an active discussion is not quite with the flow of the constitution,” Mr Rees-Mogg added.

“Asking Ursula von der Leyen to meet the King at Windsor, indeed calling it the Windsor Framework, risks bringing the monarch into politics and may undermine our constitutional norms for the sake of the EU.”

“Although the King can only act on the Government’s advice, prime ministers should always remember who they serve.”

Mr Sunak indicated on a visit to Belfast on Tuesday morning that he was prepared to press ahead with his new Windsor Framework deal even if it was rejected by the DUP.

He told the BBC he had reached an “incredibly positive and comprehensive agreement … It ensures that we have smooth flowing trade within the UK internal market.”

Comments on Boris Johnson

In separate comments in an interview with ITV’s Peston on Monday, Mr Rees-Mogg said Boris Johnson – to whom he remained staunchly loyal – would be prime minister “in an ideal world”, but that another leadership contest would look “ridiculous and unelectable”.

“Even before today, I was supporting Rishi Sunak’s leadership of the Conservative Party. If we’re a grown-up party, we cannot change leader again between now and an election.”

