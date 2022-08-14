Jacob Rees-Mogg: Boris Johnson’s demise was ‘triumph’ for Remainers

Boris Johnson’s demise as prime minister was a “triumph” for Remain voters, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

The Brexit Opportunities minister told GB News there are “a lot of people” who still resent Britain leaving the European Union (EU) and therefore rejoiced in bringing who he called “the standard bearer” of Brexit down.

“Part of the reason has to be Brexit. There are still a lot of people who still resent the fact that we left the European Union and therefore to bring down the standard bearer of Brexit was a triumph.”