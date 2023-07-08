Jacob Rees-Mogg: Bernard Jenkin must quit partygate inquiry that punished Boris Johnson

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg was highly critical of the priviliges committee’s report into Boris Johnson - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

Sir Bernard Jenkin must quit the Commons committee which found Boris Johnson guilty of misleading MPs over lockdown breaches now police are investigating allegations that he too broke the rules, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

The former Cabinet member said the news of the Metropolitan Police’s investigation into Sir Bernard’s conduct “fundamentally undermines” the committee’s verdict that the former prime minister broke lockdown rules.

Sir Jacob is one of seven Conservative MPs who will be criticised in the Commons next week for labelling the committee a “kangaroo court” over the investigation.

The criticism of the seven Tory MPs was contained in a follow-up report from the privileges committee, after the initial report led to Mr Johnson quitting politics in protest at its treatment of him.

However, the committee’s credibility has been called into question after Sir Bernard was accused of breaking the rules himself by attending an event allegedly to celebrate the 65th birthday of Baroness Jenkin of Kennington, his wife, despite a ban on socialising indoors in London.

A gathering on Dec 8 2020 with cake and drinks was said to have been hosted by Dame Eleanor Laing, the deputy speaker of the Commons.

Committee report ‘undermined’

Speaking to this week’s Chopper’s Politics podcast – which you can listen to on the player, above – after the Met said that its officers were investigating, Sir Jacob said: “Whilst he’s being investigated, he should recuse himself from involvement in the committee and he should only come back to it if he’s cleared.”

Asked if the investigation undermined the committee’s report, Sir Jacob said: “Of course, it does. If you have somebody who produced a report that pontificated in this way, and if it now turns out that actually he was breaking rules in the same fashion, then it fundamentally undermines the report because of the approach to the defence Boris gave.

“Boris kept on saying he thought it was in the rules at the time. He [Sir Bernard] has been saying it was a work meeting, which is what Boris said. Have we been applying a different standard to the former prime minister than Sir Bernard applies to himself?”

Sir Bernard Jenkin was accused of breaking lockdown rules himself - Niklas Halle’n/AFP via Getty Image

He added: “This is very serious because if you look at the questioning that Sir Bernard had of Boris Johnson on the privileges committee, the thrust of his questioning was ‘Wasn’t it obvious what the rules were? How can you tell us that you didn’t know – you were the Prime Minister? Surely you knew’.

“Well, ‘physician here myself’. Sir Bernard was – and still is – chairman of the liaison committee, a senior parliamentarian, somebody who had been involved in the debates on the rules being introduced, knew his way around them.

“And therefore, if he’s broken them and, of course, he’s entitled to the presumption of innocence, even if he wasn’t very keen to give that to Boris but he is entitled to it.

“If he has broken these rules, that’s really serious and leaves him in an incredibly difficult position.”

‘This is a can of worms’

That came as Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch, who runs the Conservative Democratic Organisation and was ennobled by Mr Johnson, said that Sir Bernard should report himself to his own committee.

He said: “He should report himself to the parliamentary privileges committee for investigation, just like Boris did.

“If they give him a ban, then he may have to resign as an MP. This is a can of worms. The privileges committee should not ask Parliament to endorse their second report.”

Sir Bernard was approached for comment, saying on Tuesday night: “It is not appropriate to comment on a continuing investigation.”

He has previously denied attending a drinks party and an ally has said no rules were broken, while Dame Eleanor insists she took advice on restrictions.