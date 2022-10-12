Jacob Rees-Mogg admits economic 'difficulty' as government faces pressure to step in - live updates

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, is pictured in Downing Street yesterday - Neil Hall/Shutterstock

Jacob Rees-Mogg has admitted there are "some areas of difficulty" in the UK economy amid ongoing market turmoil as the Government faces pressure to intervene.

The Bank of England stepped in for the second time in as many days yesterday to prevent “fire sales” of pension fund assets as market instability continued in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget.

But Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, then warned there could be no further extension of market support beyond the end of the week. That has prompted speculation the Government itself could be forced to intervene to stabilise the situation.

Mr Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, said this morning that "pension funds aren’t at risk". Asked if the economy is in a "good state", he told Sky News: "I think the economy has some good points and some areas of difficulty."

His comments came as Lord Macpherson, who used to be the most senior Treasury civil servant, predicted the Government will intervene, as he tweeted: "It is not the Bank of England's job to bail out pension funds. But history suggests it's a job the government will take on and it will be working on a scheme right now."

