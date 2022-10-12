Liz Truss rules out public spending cuts amid economic turmoil - live updates

Liz Truss addresses the House of Commons during PMQs today

Liz Truss has insisted she is not planning to make any cuts to public spending but that she will make sure that "we spend public money well".

The Prime Minister was grilled about a spending commitment she made during the Tory leadership contest as she clashed with Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions.

The Labour leader asked: "During her leadership contest, the Prime Minister said 'I'm very clear, I'm not planning public spending reductions'. Is she going to stick to that?"

Ms Truss replied: "Absolutely. We are spending almost a trillion pounds on public spending. We were spending £700 billion back in 2010.

"What we will make sure is that over the medium term the debt is falling. But we will do that not by cutting public spending but by making sure we spend public money well."

06:59 PM

If it seemed surreal that today was only Liz Truss's second Prime Minister's Questions showdown with Sir Keir Starmer, it was even more surreal how much had changed between the two sessions.

With the Conservatives having been in freefall in the polls amid ongoing market turmoil, Ms Truss was insistent her and Kwasi Kwarteng, the Chancellor, were pursuing the right path to growth.

Surprisingly, she "absolutely" ruled out public spending cuts when pressed on the issue by Sir Keir, prompting warnings from within her own party claiming she would instead have to "row back" on tax-cutting measures.

As Boris Johnson would learn, the biggest immediate threat to Ms Truss's political future comes from inside the Tory party itself. And the mixed reception among MPs after her appearance at the 1922 Committee tonight showed she still has some way to convince swathes of the backbenches.

And it makes Mr Kwarteng's medium-term fiscal plan, now scheduled for October 31, all the more important.

06:36 PM

Story continues

06:15 PM

How did tonight go? It depends who you ask

Asked how tonight's 1922 Committee answered, one Tory MP answered wryly with the words "the PM spoke to us", Camilla Turner reports from Committee Corridor.

A few were more complementary, with one backbench MP saying Liz Truss was "very uplifting" and another adding that she spoke "extremely well".

06:08 PM

'... it happened'

Stony-faced MPs filed out of the1922 Committee meeting room this evening, eyes downcast, writes Camilla Turner.

Asked how it was, one senior Tory said: "It...it...it happened."

05:52 PM

Loud banging for Truss

Loud desk banging could be heard from the 1922 Committee room as Liz Truss addressed backbench Tory MPs for the first time since the mini-Budget, Camilla Turner reports.

05:49 PM

'I don't intend to start now'

Theresa May has left tonight's 1922 Committee meeting, reports Camilla Turner, our Chief Political Correspondent.

Mrs May gleefully announced: "I don't think I've ever spoken to the Press outside a 1922 committee meeting and I don't intend to start now."

05:48 PM

05:29 PM

05:24 PM

Alicia Kearns reacts to foreign committee chair election

It is an honour to be elected Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, my heartfelt thanks to my colleagues across the House.



International affairs affect all of our lives, from our country's security and resilience, to our prosperity. I look forward to building on the committee’s work so far under our previous fantastic Chair, Tom Tugendhat MP.



In recent years, the geopolitical landscape has seen seismic shifts. The threats we face have transformed from terrorists who behave like states, to states who behave like terrorists. The decisions we make now will have consequences for generations to come.



As Chair, I will ensure that we continue to scrutinise the work of the FCDO and help keep our people safe.

05:07 PM

Labour leading in Blue Wall

Labour is leading the Conservatives in their own "Blue Wall" heartlands by 13 points, new polling suggested this afternoon.

Sir Keir Starmer's party polled at 41 per cent in the latest Redfield and Wilton survey, which would be an increase of 20 points from the last general election.

After an eventful start to Liz Truss's premiership, the Tories were on 28 per cent, down 22 points, while the Liberal Democrats were on 24 per cent.

04:57 PM

William Wragg to chair today's 1922 meeting

William Wragg, an executive member of the 1922 Committee, will reportedly chair today's meeting with Liz Truss, which gets underway in a few minutes.

This is because Sir Graham Brady is away, according to GB News.

04:36 PM

Only Westminster can authorise Indyref2, Supreme Court told

Nicola Sturgeon does not have the power to legislate for a second independence referendum as it would be "directly and squarely" aimed at breaking up the United Kingdom, the Supreme Court has heard.

Sir James Eadie KC, acting for the UK Government, told the court it was "obvious" the Scottish Parliament could not stage another separation vote as the Union was a matter reserved to Westminster.

He said only the UK Parliament could authorise another separation vote as the Union is the "foundation of the modern British state" and noted the "impacts and effects of Scottish independence would be felt throughout the United Kingdom".

Simon Johnson, our Scottish Political Editor, has more

04:33 PM

Mel Stride's fresh warning to Kwasi Kwarteng

Mel Stride issued a fresh warning to Kwasi Kwarteng this afternoon as he said the Chancellor "must take no chances".

The chairman of the Treasury select committee, who is a close ally of Rishi Sunak, said there was an "emerging question" about whether there must be "some element of further row back" on tax cuts after Liz Truss "absolutely" ruled out spending cuts at Prime Minister's Questions.

"Credibility might now be swinging towards evidence of a clear change in tack rather than just coming up with other measures that try to square the fiscal circle," Mr Stride wrote on Twitter.

"The Chancellor will only get one opportunity to land his plans and the forecast positively. He must take no chances. There is too much at stake for too many of us."

04:30 PM

Breaking: Alicia Kearns elected chairman of foreign affairs committee

Alicia Kearns, the MP for Rutland and Melton, has been elected chairman of the foreign affairs committee with 241 votes, succeeding Tom Tugendhat.

She is the first committee chairman from the 2019 intake of MPs, and the first female foreign affairs select committee chairman.

04:21 PM

Ross Clark: The Tories should cherish spending cuts

Liz Truss's government will not be returning Britain to "austerity", a Downing Street spokesman said yesterday in reaction to reports that the Chancellor is preparing to look at £60 billion a year of spending cuts.

Why the shyness, why the cringing in the face of attacks from Rachel Reeves? Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng will have nothing to fear if they really do change tack and start reining-in public spending.

On the contrary, they might yet just turn things around and persuade voters that they can be entrusted with a further term in office.

Neither the post-2010 coalition government nor the Conservative governments which followed it had a policy of "austerity" in the first place – merely one of reducing profligate public spending so that it came back a little more in line with revenue.

Ross Clark: Why Truss should be unapologetic

04:10 PM

03:42 PM

Tory MP calls for mini-Budget U-turn

Kevin Hollinrake, a Tory MP and a member of the Treasury Select Committee, has suggested Kwasi Kwarteng should perform further tax U-turns on his mini-Budget.

He told the BBC: "I think it’s better to have looked at this more carefully in the context of what’s happened over the last few weeks and say ‘I think we’ve got some of this wrong and these tax cuts need to be introduced over time’.

"I think if he made that case and said they’ve been listening, as they did with the top rate, I think that’s possible, but it certainly doesn’t augur well in terms of U-turning on commitments already made.”

03:33 PM

Analysis: What did the PM mean on public spending?

There is plenty of talk in Westminster this afternoon about what Liz Truss actually meant when she said she is not going to cut public spending.

One of the key questions is whether that means Whitehall departments will not see their budgets slashed. There are two broad theories that are emerging.

The first is that the Prime Minister could be including the money being spent on freezing energy bills in the overall public spending envelope. Including that money - tens of billions of pounds - as public spending would enable the PM to make cuts in Whitehall while arguing that the total being spent had remained the same.

Liz Truss, the Prime Minister, is pictured leaving Downing Street this morning - Tolga Akmen/Shutterstock

The second is that Whitehall budgets could be kept the same as they are now and any increases in the coming years would likely be below inflation.

That would mean that departmental spending power on a spreadsheet would look the same but because of the eroding impact of inflation, that budget would no longer go as far as it once did, effectively forcing a reduction in some services.

Both are just theories at this stage. Downing Street is likely to face mounting pressure in the coming days to explain exactly what the PM meant.

02:47 PM

'Ideally it should be sooner'

Gerard Lyons, an economist who previously offered advice to Liz Truss, said Kwasi Kwarteng should unveil his medium term fiscal plan before October 31. He also said the Chancellor must address the "fears of the markets".

He told the BBC: "The medium term fiscal plan is about to be unveiled. Ideally it should be sooner. In that it is vital that the Chancellor outlines his fiscal principles. It is vital that he addresses the fears of the markets about the integrity of financial institutions but also very importantly he needs a clear plan that is credible that shows the ratio of debt to GDP coming down in time.

"The markets as we have seen in recent days are actually saying we want to see some action sooner rather than later and a lot therefore does depend on the OBR's forecasts that accompany that medium term fiscal statement."

02:35 PM

'Clearly there is an aspect linked to the mini-Budget'

Gerard Lyons, an economist who in the past offered advice to Liz Truss, said ongoing economic instability is the result of a "whole combination of factors" of which the mini-Budget is one. He said the mini-Budget "did misread the situation".

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's World at One programme, Mr Lyons said: "I think a whole combination of factors have come together. Clearly there is an aspect linked to the mini-Budget and we shouldn't ignore that.

"But also at the same time I think it is wrong since then to say in terms of the narrative that everything that has happened is solely due to the mini-Budget.

"We should also be asking ourselves why were markets so febrile ahead of the mini-Budget? Why was the Bank of England seen by the markets as being so far behind the curve in terms of controlling inflation?

"Indeed, in terms of the problems that have emerged with the pension funds, they highlight how vulnerable parts of the financial system and indeed possibly the economy, as we might see in the coming months, are to interest rates rising. So I think there are a whole combination of factors but at the same time one has to say that the mini-Budget did misread the situation."

02:25 PM

No 10: PM believes Andrew Bailey is doing a good job

Liz Truss believes Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, is doing a good job, Downing Street has said.

Asked if the Prime Minister believed Mr Bailey was doing a good job, her official spokesman said: “Yes. You have seen the Bank of England make a number of interventions recently.

“There are complex global issues at play which do feed into this.”

02:22 PM

'Spending restraint is not the same as real-terms cuts'

The Government will exercise “iron discipline when it comes to spending restraint”, a minister said, when asked if planned tax cuts will be reversed in light of the economic situation.

Labour former minister Angela Eagle told the House of Commons: “The Prime Minister said in Prime Minister’s Questions there would be no public spending cuts and yet we know as a result of the fiscal event and the unfunded tax cuts that there is a £60 billion gap between the expenditure and the money coming in.

“So, no public spending cuts, that only leads to the reversal of the tax cuts to balance the books, doesn’t it?”

Chris Philp, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, replied: “Spending restraint is not the same as real-terms cuts. We do not plan real-term cuts but we do plan iron discipline when it comes to spending restraint.

“But the answers to her questions will be set out in full at the fiscal statement, which will be accompanied by a full OBR scoring and a set of OBR forecasts, when all of these questions will get very clearly answered.”

01:38 PM

01:35 PM

No 10: 'There will need to be difficult decisions'

Downing Street has said “difficult decisions” will need to be taken despite Liz Truss earlier ruling out public spending cuts (see the post below at 12.18).

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “The Prime Minister was clear that Government spending will continue to rise but beyond that it really is for the Chancellor to come forward with anything on spending which he will do on the 31st.”

Asked if the energy support scheme could be used as cover for departmental cuts, he said: “We are clear there will need to be difficult decisions to be taken given some of the global challenges we’re facing. I appreciate the interest but I’m not going to get drawn into what those might look like.”

01:29 PM

Boris Johnson gets standing ovation at £150,000 corporate speaking engagement

Boris Johnson was given a standing ovation after he made his first appearance on the American corporate speaking circuit, writes Dominic Penna.

Mr Johnson gave a 30-minute speech and took part in a “fireside chat” at the Insurance Leadership Forum in Colorado Springs on Tuesday morning.

He reportedly covered his continued belief in Brexit, British support for Ukraine and his previous climate scepticism, while avoiding both the circumstances of his departure from No 10 or the difficulties facing Liz Truss, his successor.

You can read the full story here.

01:27 PM

No 10 denies claim it is reviewing mini-Budget measures

There was a report in The Independent overnight which claimed Downing Street was re-examining the measures unveiled in Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget.

No 10 has now denied that is the case.

Asked about the claim that the package is being reviewed, the Prime Minister's Official Spokesman said: “No. We’re working closely with the Treasury but I don’t recognise that report.”

Asked if they remained committed to every aspect of the mini-Budget, the spokesman said: “Yes. We are committed to the measures the Chancellor set out in the growth package.”

01:21 PM

'I think the last thing we need is a general election'

One more thing from PMQs: Liz Truss said that “the last thing we need is a general election” following a call to go to the nation from Labour MP Matt Western.

Mr Western told Ms Truss: “In two recent polls 60 per cent of this country wants an immediate general election. The Prime Minister claims she’s in listening mode. Will she give way to the public?”

Ms Truss replied: “I think the last thing we need is a general election.”

Her comments were met with laughter from the opposition benches.

Liz Truss, the Prime Minister, addresses the House of Commons this afternoon - AFP

01:14 PM

Campaigners warn of 'half-baked fiscal plan'

Liz Truss's statement at PMQs that she is not planning to cut public spending (see the post below at 12.18) has sparked a backlash from the Taxpayers' Alliance campaign group.

James Roberts, political director of the group, said voters know there is "no such thing as a free lunch" and are likely to question how taxes can be cut without also making cuts to some services.

He said: “The Prime Minister is in danger of delivering a half-baked fiscal plan. Government spending has grown wildly over recent years and tax cuts are back on the table, but working taxpayers know there’s no such thing as a free lunch.

“The Chancellor now needs to spell out realistic plans to get the cost of government crisis under control.”

01:09 PM

'Mortgage rates around the world have been on an upward trajectory'

Chris Philp, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, rejected a call from Rachel Reeves to reverse the mini-Budget as he said that interest rates have been on an "upward trajectory" around the world all year.

He also pointed out that Labour backed the decision to scrap the National Insurance hike - a key part of the mini-Budget.

Mr Philp told the House of Commons: "The shadow chancellor calls for a reversal of the growth plan yet at the first opportunity last night they voted for it.

"She asks about mortgage rates. Let me point out to the shadow chancellor that mortgage rates around the world have been on an upward trajectory all year.

"And in fact if we compare base rates in the United Kingdom to the United States she will be aware that in both countries the base rate started this year at 0.25 per cent. In the UK the base rate is currently 2.25, in the US it is 3.25, a full percentage point higher."

01:04 PM

Rachel Reeves labels ministers 'pyromaniacs'

Rachel Reeves has described ministers as "pyromaniacs" who have set fire to the UK economy.

The shadow chancellor told the House of Commons: "The mini-Budget just 19 days ago was a bonfire made up of unfunded tax cuts, excessive borrowing and repeated undermining of economic institutions. It was built and then set ablaze by a Conservative Party totally out of control.

"Not ‘disrupters’, but pyromaniacs. And the fire has spread and yet government deny all responsibility."

01:00 PM

Rachel Reeves: People 'deserve answers' over mini-Budget

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said people "deserve answers" from the Government amid the ongoing economic turmoil.

Speaking in the House of Commons during the urgent question she was granted on the subject, Ms Reeves said: "People are facing instability, insecurity and deep anxiety and they deserve answers.

"Conservative economic policy has caused mayhem with financial markets, pushed up mortgage costs, and pension funds are in peril, it’s wiped out £300 billion from the UK’s stock and bond markets. All directly caused by the choices of this government."

12:58 PM

'Where is he?'

Chris Philp, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, is responding to a Labour urgent question in the House of Commons on the current economic situation.

He explained that he was responding rather than Kwasi Kwarteng because the Chancellor is in Washington DC to attend an International Monetary Fund summit.

Labour MPs repeatedly shouted "where is he" as Mr Philp explained that Mr Kwarteng's meetings in the US were "routine" and "long scheduled".

12:41 PM

PM accused of 'scapegoating' Andrew Bailey

Ian Blackford, the SNP's leader in Westminster, accused Liz Truss of "scapegoating" Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he said: "When the Prime Minister last stood at the despatch box, the average two year fixed rate mortgage stood at 4.5 per cent. They are now at 6.5 per cent and rising, hitting average families with an extra £450 a month of mortgage payments every single month over and above what they were paying.

"37 days into the job, this is literally the cost of the Prime Minister's incompetence. It is the price households are paying and all because of the Chancellor that she chose.

"Will she now give up her desperate plan to save her Chancellor's skin by scapegoating the Governor of the Bank of England?"

Ms Truss said: "The action we have taken has meant that families in Scotland and across the United Kingdom are not facing gargantuan energy bills."

12:22 PM

PM: Energy bill freeze has delivered 'security' for families

Sir Keir Starmer said that most Tory MPs know that you "can't pay for tax cuts on the never never".

The Labour leader asked Liz Truss: "Does she think the public will ever forgive the Conservative Party if they keep on defending this madness and go ahead with a kamikaze budget?"

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, addresses the House of Commons at PMQs

Ms Truss hit back and said: "What our Budget has delivered is security for families for the next two winters. It has made sure that we are going to see higher economic growth, lower inflation and more opportunities.

"The way that we will get our country growing is through more jobs, more growth, more opportunities, not through higher taxes, higher spending and his friends in the unions stopping hard working people get to work."

12:18 PM

PM insists public spending will not be cut

Sir Keir Starmer asked Liz Truss if she will stick to a pledge made during the Tory leadership contest that she would not reduce public spending.

He asked: "During her leadership contest, the Prime Minister said 'I'm very clear, I'm not planning public spending reductions'. Is she going to stick to that?"

Ms Truss said: "Absolutely. We are spending almost a trillion pounds on public spending. We were spending £700 billion back in 2010. What we will make sure is that over the medium term the debt is falling. But we will do that not by cutting public spending but by making sure we spend public money well."

12:15 PM

'They won't forget and nor should they'

Sir Keir Starmer told Liz Truss that voters "won't forgive" the Tories for the mini-Budget.

He said: "There is no point trying to hide it. Everyone can see what has happened. The Tories went on a borrowing spree, sending mortgage rates through the roof, they are skyrocketing by £500 a month.

"And for nearly two million home owners their fixed rate deals are coming to an end next year. They are worried sick and everybody in this House knows it. They won't forgive. They won't forget and nor should they.

"When will she stop ducking responsibility, do the right thing and reverse her kamikaze budget which is causing so much pain?"

Ms Truss hit back and said: "Last night the Labour Party supported bringing down National Insurance and is he really... I am genuinely unclear as to what the Labour Party's policy is on our energy price guarantee. It was the biggest part of our mini-Budget. Are the opposition saying they want to reverse it and they want to see people facing energy bills of £6,000?"

12:10 PM

PM: Interest rates are 'rising globally'

Sir Keir Starmer said that the Government's tax cuts and borrowing plans had prompted "spiralling" interest rates which had then hurt people applying for mortgages.

The Labour leader said some buyers have been put "back to square one" and many are "completely furious with her" because they can no longer afford or secure a mortgage.

The Prime Minister started her response by referring to the Government's help on energy bills. She said that "when I came into office people were facing energy bills of up to £6,000 a year".

She said that interest rates are "rising globally".

12:07 PM

Starmer claims PM is 'lost in denial'

Prime Minister's Questions is now underway in the House of Commons.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, used his first question to ask Liz Truss if she agreed with some of her ministers who have argued that the mini-Budget did not cause the domestic financial turmoil. They have pointed to global problems instead.

Ms Truss said that "what we have done is we have taken decisive action to make sure that people are not facing energy bills of £6,000 for two years".

The Prime Minister said the Government is working to "protect our economy at this very difficult time internationally".

Sir Keir accused the PM of "avoiding the question" as he claimed she is "lost in denial"

11:59 AM

Pictured: Liz Truss leaves No 10 for PMQs

Liz Truss, the Prime Minister, leaves No 10 this morning - Isabel Infantes /AFP

11:57 AM

Economist questions viability of 2.5 per cent growth target

Deutsche Bank’s chief UK economist Sanjay Raja was sceptical about the Government’s target of hitting 2.5 per cent annual economic growth.

He told the Commons Treasury Select Committee that the Government would need to make commitments on cutting spending or increasing taxes to restore market confidence.

He said trend growth was expected to be between one per cent and 1.5 per cent, so getting to 2.5 per cent would be a “huge undertaking” requiring “substantial amounts of supply side reform”.

“To get there within five years is almost impossible,” he told MPs.

11:49 AM

PMQs 10 minutes away

Prime Minister's Questions will get underway in the House of Commons in about 10 minutes' time.

It is perhaps hard to believe that this is just the second time that Liz Truss and Sir Keir Starmer will face off in the chamber.

So much has happened during the PM's first month in office - her first day in the role was September 6 - that it feels as if she has been in No 10 for longer than she has been.

The stage is set for today to be a blockbuster edition of PMQs. Ms Truss will want to stabilise her premiership while Sir Keir will want to further fuel Labour's surge in the opinion polls. It should be fascinating.

11:28 AM

Mini-Budget was 'straw that broke the camel's back'

Deutsche Bank’s chief UK economist said the Government’s mini-Budget was the “straw that broke the camel’s back” to trigger recent financial turmoil.

Sanjay Raja told the Commons Treasury Select Committee there is “absolutely a global component” to the issues but he said there is an “idiosyncratic UK-specific component”.

He said the “trade shock” because of Brexit is another factor and added: “You throw on the September 23 event, you’ve got a sidelined financial watchdog, you’ve got lack of a medium-term fiscal plan, one of the largest unfunded tax cuts we’ve seen since the early 1970s, it was kind of the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

11:10 AM

Bank of England 'responding to severe risks to UK financial stability'

The Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee published a report this morning looking at the UK's financial stability.

Such reports are published regularly by the committee but today's includes the following, fairly eye-catching statement: "We are responding to severe risks to UK financial stability."

The committee said that "recent market volatility that we have seen underlines the importance of domestic and international work to reduce vulnerabilities in market-based finance".

11:02 AM

Labour granted urgent question 'on the current economic situation'

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, has been granted a request for an urgent question in the House of Commons this afternoon "on the current economic situation".

Labour's question is aimed at Kwasi Kwarteng but with the Chancellor heading to Washington DC to attend an International Monetary Fund summit it is currently unclear who will be responding for the Government.

10:57 AM

Liz Truss appoints Sunak backer as aide

Liz Truss has appointed an MP who backed Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest as her parliamentary private secretary.

Announcing his appointment on social media, Marcus Jones said: “I am deeply honoured to have been appointed parliamentary private secretary to the Prime Minister.

“This is an important time when the UK needs more investment and growth, and we need to reduce the burden on families and help people get on in life.”

His appointment is likely to be seen as a further attempt by Ms Truss to reach out to critics in the party after she made another backer of Mr Sunak, Greg Hands, an international trade minister.

I am deeply honoured to have been appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Prime Minister.



This is an important time when the UK needs more investment and growth and we need to reduce the burden on families and help people get on in life. — Marcus Jones (@Marcus4Nuneaton) October 12, 2022

10:54 AM

Lib Dems demand Kwasi Kwarteng return to UK

Kwasi Kwarteng, the Chancellor, is heading to Washington DC today to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund.

The Liberal Democrats have called for Mr Kwarteng to immediately return to the UK to address the ongoing turmoil in the financial markets.

Sarah Olney, the party's Treasury spokeswoman, said: "Kwasi Kwarteng should catch the first plane back from Washington to save the British economy. The Government has 48 hours to save pension funds. There is not a second to lose.

"People's hard earned pensions are on the line here. An emergency Cabinet meeting with the Prime Minister and Chancellor is needed today. Nothing is more important than this."

10:44 AM

Think tank boss says there is 'UK specific element' to markets turmoil

Torsten Bell, the chief executive of the Resolution Foundation think tank, told MPs that there is a "UK specific element to what is going on" in the financial markets.

Some ministers have argued that the recent domestic economic instability is the product of global forces.

Asked during an appearance in front of the Treasury Select Committee if the mini-Budget had contributed to recent turmoil, Mr Bell said: "I don't think anybody who is spending their time, and unfortunately too many people are spending their time looking at UK gilt markets right now, thinks that there is only an international, global element to what is going on."

He added: "It is very clear that there is a UK specific element to what is going on. That is what the Bank of England is telling you. I would focus on what they are saying."

10:31 AM

'That raises a lot of money in the short run'

The Treasury Select Committee is hearing evidence from a selection of economists this morning as it examines Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget.

Mel Stride, the Tory chairman of the committee, asked if there are any measures which the Chancellor could take to raise extra revenue for the Treasury given that the Government does not want to raise taxes.

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, suggested the Government could opt to extend the freeze on income tax and National Insurance thresholds.

He said: "You could extend the period for which income tax thresholds and allowances and the National Insurance threshold are frozen, that has got another three years to run, if we have a five year horizon there is another couple of years you could say that they run. That raises a lot of money in the short run because of high inflation."

10:17 AM

Poll: Half of people think blackouts are likely

Almost half of people in the UK believe electricity blackouts are likely this winter, according to a new poll condutced by YouGov.

Some 48 per cent of respondents think blackouts are likely while three in five - 61 per cent - are concerned about the potential for blackouts.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, recently said blackouts are a "very unlikely scenario".

09:55 AM

Business bosses warn of uncertainty after GDP fall

The British Chambers of Commerce has warned that “business confidence is falling at an alarming rate” as it responded to today’s GDP figures (see the post below at 09.04)

David Bharier, head of research at the BCC, said: “The 0.3 per cent fall in monthly GDP for August 2022 is a warning sign that the economy was already stalling before the market turmoil of recent weeks.

“Our research indicates that business confidence is falling at an alarming rate. Volatility in the currency and bond markets following recent Government announcements will have only exacerbated this.

“The six months energy support package will have provided some breathing room for businesses facing eye-watering energy costs.

“To build business confidence, Government must rapidly provide more detail on its fiscal policies and supply side reforms, particularly at a time when businesses face the twin crises of rising interest rates and high inflation.”

09:36 AM

Pictured: Sir Keir Starmer leaves his London home this morning

Sir Keir Starmer leaves his London home this morning - Goff Photos

09:33 AM

Pound slips as Andrew Bailey denies Bank of England will extend bond market support

The pound has fallen back against the dollar after Andrew Bailey was forced to deny that the Bank of England will extend its emergency bond-buying programme.

Sterling has been sent on a wild ride amid confused messaging from the central bank about how long it will keep intervening to calm turmoil in bond markets.

Governor Andrew Bailey last night said support for troubled pension funds will end as scheduled on Friday, sparking a sharp drop in the pound.

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, is pictured in Washington DC yesterday - Ting Shen/Bloomberg

The currency then regained ground after the Financial Times reported that the Bank had signalled to some lenders that it was willing to extend the scheme if needed.

But a Bank of England spokesman was this morning forced to insist that the programme will end on Friday as originally planned. The pound fell back to trade at around $1.097.

You can follow the latest updates on the economy over at The Telegraph's business live blog.

09:30 AM

Former Conservative Party chair suggests PM should call election

Baroness Warsi, the former chairwoman of the Conservative Party, has suggested Liz Truss should call a general election if she does not intend to stick to the Tories’ 2019 manifesto.

She told City AM that Ms Truss either “had to just carry on with the 2019 manifesto – or go to the electorate”.

09:29 AM

‘It is a commentary rather than a factual question’

Jacob Rees-Mogg hit out at the line of questioning on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, after he was quizzed about the turmoil in the markets following the Chancellor’s mini-Budget.

Asked by presenter Mishal Husain if the Government might bring forward again its medium term fiscal plan from the new date of October 31 to address the crisis sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial plans, the Business Secretary said: “Hold on, you suggest something is causal, which is a speculation.”

He said the instability in pension funds is “not necessarily” to do with the mini-Budget.

He said: “It could just as easily be the fact that, the day before, the Bank of England did not raise interest rates as much as the Federal Reserve did.

“And I think jumping to conclusions about causality is not meeting the BBC’s requirement for impartiality. It is a commentary rather than a factual question.”

09:27 AM

‘I think that rather overstates it’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has played down reports that Liz Truss overruled him on plans for a public information campaign this winter on energy saving.

The Business Secretary told LBC Radio: “I think that rather overstates it. We’ve done a number of things and there is an online advice for households that the Government provides.

“A lot of this work has actually been done by newspapers. Lots of advice is available to individuals on how they can save money.”

09:26 AM

Ed Miliband likens Government to ‘drunken sailor’

Ed Miliband, the shadow climate change secretary, has likened the Government to a “drunken sailor” after it emerged that renewable energy generators and nuclear power plants could have their revenues capped under a new plan.

He said Labour had “led the agenda” on the issue as he attacked the Government’s “incompetence”.

Ed Miliband, the shadow climate change secretary, is pictured at Labour Party conference in Liverpool on September 26 - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

He said: “It’s no wonder people are confused because we have a Government that is an extraordinary combination of dogma and incompetence, and they lurch from crisis to crisis like a drunken sailor, and they’re doing it again today.”

He continued: “I’m afraid the problem about bad government – and we have bad government – is that they don’t just make mistakes, they do the wrong thing. And when they do the right thing, they don’t do it in the right way.”

09:09 AM

Jacob Rees-Mogg rejects claim of new ‘windfall tax’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has denied that a new Government energy plan amounts to a “windfall tax”.

Renewable energy generators and nuclear power plants could have their revenues capped under a new plan to ensure they are not benefiting from record-high energy prices.

The Business and Energy Secretary told Times Radio: “I don’t think anyone in their right mind would call it a windfall tax.

“The intervention in the market is done on the basis of limiting the gas price which feeds through to the electricity price. This feeds through to participants within the market.

“So, if we had capped the wholesale price of gas rather than the retail price of gas, this would have affected the renewable generators anyway.”

09:07 AM

Labour and Lib Dems blast Government over GDP figures

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have now responded to the GDP figures released this morning (see the post below at 09.04).

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said: “GDP figures this morning show the UK economy is still in a dire state because of this Tory government. This is a Tory crisis, made in Downing Street and paid for by working people.”

Sarah Olney, the Lib Dems’ Treasury spokeswoman, said: “The only growth people are seeing is in their mortgage bill and the cost of the weekly food shop. Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have completely mismanaged the public finances, causing mortgage pain for millions and putting peoples’ pensions at risk.”

Both parties are calling for the mini-Budget to be reversed.

09:06 AM

Jacob Rees-Mogg urges caution on GDP figures

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, has urged caution when interpreting today’s GDP figures which showed a contraction of 0.3 per cent between July and August (see the post below at 09.04).

He told Sky News: “The previous quarters figure showed a contraction, was then revised to show economic growth. So, be very careful about how you interpret figures immediately after they’re released.

“It’s a small amount of a very large economy, but these figures are notorious for being revised afterwards.”

09:05 AM

Kwasi Kwarteng responds to GDP figures

Kwasi Kwarteng, the Chancellor, said “countries around the world are facing challenges right now” as he responded to the latest GDP figures (see the post below at 09.04).

He said: “That is why this Government acted quickly to put in place a comprehensive plan to protect families and businesses from soaring energy bills this winter.

“Our Growth Plan will address the challenges that we face with ambitious supply-side reforms and tax cuts, which will grow our economy, create more well-paid skilled jobs and in turn raise living standards for everyone.”

09:04 AM

UK economy shrank in August

New numbers published by the Office for National Statistics this morning revealed the UK economy shrank by 0.3 per cent between July and August.

That is down from growth of 0.1 per cent in the previous month.

The latest numbers suggest the economy is on track to contract overall in the third quarter, with the ONS confirming there would need to be growth of more than one per cent in September to prevent a quarterly decline.

09:03 AM

Jacob Rees-Mogg says his mortgage has gone up

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, has revealed he has been personally affected by rising interest rates as he said his mortgage has increased.

Mr Rees-Mogg told Kay Burley on Sky News: “Mortgage rates have gone up for everybody who has a mortgage and I have a mortgage. But my personal financial circumstances I don’t think are ones to draw conclusions from.”

Asked if his mortgage has gone up now, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “Any floating rate mortgages have gone up.”

Ms Burley asked: “Has yours?”

Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “Yes, mine has gone up.”

08:56 AM

Jacob Rees-Mogg refuses to be drawn on uprating benefits

The decision on whether to uprate benefits in line with inflation will be taken as part of a “completely routine” process, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

Ministers have been considering whether to increase welfare payments in line with the lower metric of wage growth but there are growing Tory voices warning that the link to inflation must be retained.

Asked if benefits will rise in line with inflation next year, Mr Rees-Mogg told Sky News: “There is a process for making this decision. This decision will be made once the figures come out. A statutory instrument has to be laid in November to put through the increase, that will be done in the normal way.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, is pictured arriving in Downing Street yesterday - Anadolu

“This is completely routine governmental decision-making. It is a decision made by the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions. That will be made in the normal way.”

Asked for his opinion on how much benefits should be increased, the Business Secretary said: “My opinion is Government policy.”

08:19 AM

Former top Treasury civil servant predicts Government intervention

It is not the Bank of England's job to bail out pension funds. But history suggests it's a job the government will take on and it will be working on a scheme right now. Sadly, this can only add to the state's liabilities and to upward pressure on interest rates. — Nick Macpherson (@nickmacpherson2) October 11, 2022

08:18 AM

'I have got confidence in the Governor of the Bank of England'

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, was asked when the ongoing market turmoil will become the Government's problem rather than the Bank of England's.

He told Sky News: “The Government and the Bank of England work very closely together within the confines of the independence of the Bank of England.”

Asked if he has confidence in Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “Yes, of course I have got confidence in the Governor of the Bank of England. It is so important that we have an independent Bank of England with a respected governor. Andrew Bailey is a respected governor and the Bank of England’s independence is operating as it should.”

08:15 AM

Business Secretary: 'Pension funds aren’t at risk'

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, has said he believes pensions funds are not at risk, amid ongoing market turmoil.

He told Sky News: "No, our pension funds aren’t at risk. Some pension funds have taken some high risk investments.”

08:13 AM

Jacob Rees-Mogg admits UK economy has 'some areas of difficulty'

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, has admitted the UK economy does have "some areas of difficulty" as he represented the Government on the morning media round.

Asked during an interview on Sky News if the economy is in a "good state", Mr Rees-Mogg said: “I think the economy has some good points and some areas of difficulty.

"So you were reporting that the employment market remains very strong with vacancies being higher than the number of people unemployed but there is a problem with inflation and the difficulty with inflation is that to deal with inflation monetary policy has to tighten and tightening monetary policy leads to higher mortgages and higher rates of interest for businesses and that is never easy.”

08:11 AM

Liz Truss will today face MPs in the House of Commons for the first time since the Government unveiled its mini-Budget as she takes part in what is likely to be a bumpy Prime Minister's Questions at noon.

The PM will head to the Commons against a backdrop of continuing economic turmoil and she will be keen to try to soothe the markets and stabilise her premiership.

It promises to be a busy day in Westminster and I will be on hand to guide you through all of the key developments.