Jacob Pullen headlines new star-studded Hall of Fame class for Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State basketball fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Jacob Pullen’s jersey get immortalized inside Bramlage Coliseum, but the Wildcats are preparing to honor him in a different way this summer.

K-State has announced its Athletics Hall of Fame Class for 2024 and Pullen is the clear headliner.

The all-time leading scorer in EMAW history will be inducted into the K-State Hall of Fame on the weekend of August 30 as the Wildcats open the 2024 football season against Tennessee-Martin at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Pullen was an electric scorer for the Wildcats under former coach Frank Martin. He piled up 2,132 points and helped K-State win 95 games during his time in Manhattan. He also led the team to four consecutive postseason appearances, including a trip to the Elite Eight in 2010.

He has since played all over the globe as a professional, establishing himself as one of the most recognizable faces in foreign hoops. Pullen is currently making shots in Italy.

K-State will honor 10 people with ties to its athletic department in August.

Other notable names in the class include former K-State basketball player Askia Jones, who set the school’s single-game scoring record with a whopping 62 points against Fresno State in the 1994 NIT, as well as former K-State football players Nick Leckey and Kevin Lockett.

Leckey was a standout offensive lineman for the Wildcats. Lockett was a record-setting wide receiver who played for Bill Snyder.

Here is a full rundown of the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame Class for 2024: