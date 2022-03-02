Jacob Elordi on Why Filming His Nude Scenes for Euphoria Are 'Always Weird'

Natasha Dado
·2 min read
SMA POLL- Sexiest teen-soap dream
Getty

Jacob Elordi is opening up about getting naked on the set of Euphoria to shoot scenes.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, the 24-year-old Australian actor, who stars as Nate Jacobs in the HBO television drama, revealed that he is comfortable shooting the nude scenes.

While speaking with host Ellen DeGeneres, Elordi described his character as a "sweet, lovable, relatable, giant, 18-year-old psychopath."

And when discussing how he has a lot of scenes that require him to strip down, Elordi said he "kind of [has] no choice" but to shoot the nude scenes, adding that it all "comes with the territory of the character."

"He's this ultra-masculine, macho jock. Those guys, I think, tend to go around pretty shirtless, so it's sort of OK," said the star. "We have an intimacy coordinator ... She's like a second mother. She's like, 'Are you comfortable? Are you OK?' To the point where you're like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah. I'm fine.' "

The fact that "the crew has been the same from the first season through the second season" makes it easier, according to Elordi.

"It's like getting naked in front of your family, which is weird," he said. "It's always weird."

RELATED: Zendaya Defends Euphoria amid D.A.R.E. Criticism: 'Our Show Is in No Way a Moral Tale'

RELATED: Jacob Elordi Says His First Kiss Was 'One of the Most Romantic Moments' of His Life

The Euphoria season 2 finale aired on HBO Sunday night.

Euphoria stars Zendaya, 25, who plays lead character Rue Bennett, a high school student struggling with drug addiction.

For Nate, family drama continued in season 2 when he finds his father living in a warehouse after a giant fallout.

"I think that his biggest regret is that he failed miserably with his son," Eric Dane, who plays Jacobs' father Cal, told Entertainment Tonight. "I do think Cal's going to get the opportunity to become a better parent. And I think that's what Nate wants. He wants a father."

So, what's next for season 3? The cast members admitted their season 2 storylines were far from what they expected them to be.

"Given the change in the second season, I'd imagine [season 3] would just be a complete shock again," Elordi previously said. "It could just be like a completely new show again."

