Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Take Casual New York Stroll After Their Summer Vacations Together

The couple was spotted strolling around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood Tuesday

BrosNYC/BACKGRID Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli were seen shopping in N.Y.C's SoHo neighborhood, Sept. 19.

Now that Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are back in each other's lives, the two are making things cozy in New York City.

The couple was spotted strolling around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday, dressed casually and keeping things low-key in khaki baseball caps and sunglasses, following their summer spent vacationing together in Europe and Idaho.

The Euphoria actor, 26, towered over Gianulli, 23, as he wore camouflage cargo pants teamed with a faded blue shirt. At one point during their stroll, Elordi, who wore a black face mask, rested his hand on Giannulli's shoulder.

BrosNYC/BACKGRID Jacob Elordi towered over his girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli while in the N.Y.C neighborhood of SoHo on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Giannulli's own casual look consisted of black pants with a white tank top with her gray sweater slung around her shoulders. She did inject some glamor into her outfit by way of gold bangles, a pendant necklace and gold hoop earrings.

Elordi and Giannulli reportedly called it quits in August 2022 but later reconciled and they were seen vacationing together in Italy in June. They were also spotted spending time on Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with Giannulli's parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli in mid-July.



A source told PEOPLE at the time, "Jacob had to leave early to fly back to Australia, but they looked like they had a great time together."

Elordi, who has also dated his Kissing Booth co-star Joey King, his Euphoria co-star Zendaya and model Kaia Gerber, was first linked to Giannulli in late 2021. They were seen getting coffee together in L.A. — several months after Giannulli had split from her boyfriend, singer-songwriter Jackson Guthy.

"They are 100 percent going strong," a source confirmed to PEOPLE in July of Elordi and Giannulli's rekindled romance.

Elordi can next be seen playing the role of Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's upcoming biopic Priscilla, a biopic based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in early September.

"I've researched almost every actor from that time period, and I passed [Elvis] off as an entertainer and singer," Eloridi told GQ of playing Presley in August 2022. "But then he was an actor. I guess, in a way, I'm trying to learn from [people like him]."

Read the original article on People.