Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Are Still Dating Despite Breakup Speculation: Sources

Multiple insiders tell PEOPLE the couple are currently together in New York City as the actor prepares to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are still dating despite speculation that they have broken up.

Multiple sources tell PEOPLE that the Saltburn actor, 26, and YouTube personality, 24, are currently together in New York City ahead of Elordi's hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend.



Elordi and Giannulli reportedly called it quits in August 2022 but later reconciled and were seen vacationing together in Italy in June 2023. They were also spotted spending time on Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with Giannulli's parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli in mid-July.



Australia native Elordi was first linked to Giannulli in late 2021. They were seen getting coffee together in Los Angeles, several months after Giannulli split from boyfriend Jackson Guthy.

"They are 100 percent going strong," a source confirmed to PEOPLE in July 2023 of Elordi and Giannulli's rekindled romance.



Elordi’s SNL hosting debut was announced last month, and Saturday’s show marks the first episode of 2024.

The news received roaring applause online, as stars from Sofia Coppola to Rachel Zegler reacted to the gig in comments on Elordi’s Instagram post.

“So excited!” wrote Coppola, 52, who directed the actor in Priscilla.

Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp is slated as the night’s musical guest. She reacted enthusiastically to the news on Instagram, writing, “Yeah you’ve got to be f---ing kidding me.”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

