Jacob Elordi Lands Role as Frankenstein’s Monster in Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix Movie

The ‘Saltburn’ actor will reportedly replace Andrew Garfield

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Jacob Elordi in November 2023.

Fresh off the viral success of Saltburn, Jacob Elordi has found his next role.

Elordi, 26, will fill the shoes of Frankenstein’s monster in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of author Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel. The Euphoria star will star alongside Oscar Isaac, who will portray scientist Victor Frankenstein, in this latest adaptation directed by Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

PEOPLE reached out to Elordi’s reps for details about the actor being cast as Victor Frankenstein’s scientific experiment.

The Priscilla actor is reportedly replacing Andrew Garfield, who Deadline reports left the project due to “strike postponements that led to scheduling conflicts.” Other actors attached to the untitled project include Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen and David Bradley.

Related: Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind's Relationship Timeline

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Guillermo del Toro in September 2023.

Previously, del Toro has won Oscars for his work on 2017’s The Shape of Water, 2006’s Pan's Labyrinth and 2022’s Pinocchio.

Frankenstein has been brought to the big screen many times, including 1931’s Frankenstein, 1935’s The Bride of Frankenstein, 1939’s Son of Frankenstein, 1943’s Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man, 1944’s House of Frankenstein, 1948’s Bud Abbott and Lou Costello Meet Frankenstein and more adaptations.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This role for Elordi comes after his busy 2023, during which he portrayed Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and Felix Catton in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn. Elordi will continue his role as Nate Jacobs in the third season of Euphoria.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.