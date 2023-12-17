Jacob Elordi to Host First SNL of 2024, With Musical Guest Renée Rapp

Hot off of his back-to-back movie roles as Priscilla’s Elvis and Saltburn‘s object of desire, Jacob Elordi is set to host the first Saturday Night Live episode of 2024.

Elordi’s hosting debut was announced during this weekend’s SNL, which was hosted by veteran cast member Kate McKinnon and features musical guest Billie Eilish.

The Aussi actor — whose small-screen credits include Euphoria and three (count ’em, three!) Kissing Booth movies for Netflix that he just loves talking about — will lord over Studio 8H on Jan. 20, 2024.

Serving as musical guest that night will be Renée Rapp, who reprises her Broadway role as Regina George in the Mean Girls musical movie hitting theaters on Jan. 12. Rapp’s other acting credits include Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, where she plays Leighton Murray.

