Jacob Elordi to Host First SNL of 2024, With Musical Guest Renée Rapp
Hot off of his back-to-back movie roles as Priscilla’s Elvis and Saltburn‘s object of desire, Jacob Elordi is set to host the first Saturday Night Live episode of 2024.
Elordi’s hosting debut was announced during this weekend’s SNL, which was hosted by veteran cast member Kate McKinnon and features musical guest Billie Eilish.
More from TVLine
It's Official: Magnum P.I. Will End With 2-Hour Series Finale - Get Airdate
Extended Family's Jon Cryer Mulls Two and a Half Men Reunion With Charlie Sheen: 'I Don't Close Anything Off'
The Aussi actor — whose small-screen credits include Euphoria and three (count ’em, three!) Kissing Booth movies for Netflix that he just loves talking about — will lord over Studio 8H on Jan. 20, 2024.
Serving as musical guest that night will be Renée Rapp, who reprises her Broadway role as Regina George in the Mean Girls musical movie hitting theaters on Jan. 12. Rapp’s other acting credits include Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, where she plays Leighton Murray.
Best of TVLine
'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Hacks, The Orville, Snowpiercer and 20+ Others
Summer TV Calendar: Your Guide to 85+ Season and Series Premieres
Yellowjackets Mysteries: An Up-to-Date List of the Showtime Series' Biggest Questions (and Answers?)
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter