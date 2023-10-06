Jacob Elordi Has Dated Some Of The Buzziest Stars In Hollywood

Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

If you've been keeping tabs on the latest film releases, odds are you've heard plenty of buzz about Priscilla. The movie, which stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, follows the life of Pricilla Presley as she begins her relationship with rock n' roll star Elvis Presley.

Of course, with the November 3 premiere date approaching quickly, it's no surprise that fans are already dying to learn more about the cast and their lives off-screen. And when it comes to Euphoria heartthrob Jacob Elordi, fans are curious to know all about his relationship history. If you're reading this, odds are you're also interested in it, too (no shame!).

From co-stars to models and influencers, Jacob has definitely caught the eye of a few leading ladies in Hollywood. And while he tends to keep his dating life on the D.L., there are still plenty of details out there about his love interests.

Read on for all the details about the actor's dating history.



Joey King

Jacob started dating his The Kissing Booth co-star Joey King back in 2017.

Nothing like a good co-star-turned-relationship moment, am I right? Back in 2017, the two played love interests in the hit Netflix rom-com, which seemed to transfer to an IRL dynamic.

Dating rumors first started swirling during filming, and Joey even opened up about what it was like having him by her side on set.

“It helps to have somebody by your side, cheering you on, who knows what you’re going through and who’s been through it themselves,” she told US Weekly in 2018.

Variety - Getty Images

Unfortunately, their relationship ended that same year, which coincided with his role in HBO's Euphoria. Fans were quick to notice that something seemed off when Jacob announced he was taking a break from social media, and Joey scrapped photos of the two of them from her IG feed. But even after their breakup, the duo continued to be an on-screen couple in The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) and The Kissing Booth 3 (2021).

During a 2020 interview with Howard Stern, Joey revealed that she didn't regret the relationship despite having to work together after their split.

"I think it's a good thing we dated in the first place. I learned the most I've ever learned in my life from him," she told Stern. "I think that it's awesome to date someone in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough. It's really tough."

In September, Joey married director Steven Piet, her partner of four years.

Zendaya

Before there was Tom Holland and Zendaya (a.k.a Tomdaya), there was Jacob. The pair met while co-starring in Euphoria in the summer of 2019, and fans seemed to like the idea of these two together.

That same year, Jacob attempted to squash dating rumors while giving Z credit for her role on the show.

"Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us,” he told GQ at the time. “But we’re all really close."

Filmmagic - Getty Images

Still, Zendaya and Jacob were spotted on vacation in Greece and were later photographed kissing in New York City and attending Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, per People. While they never confirmed their relationship, things didn't seem to last long, as they seemingly called it quits in 2020.

Kaia Gerber

In the fall of 2020, Jacob was linked with model and actress Kaia Gerber. And since he kept his connection with Zendaya so under wraps, fans were surprised when they confirmed their relationship in a now-deleted Halloween pic on Instagram.

In the photo, Kaia and Jacob looked cozy while dressed up as Priscilla and Elvis Presley, per US Weekly. Foreshadowing?! Perhaps.

Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

In May 2021, Kaia opened up about their connection and how it impacted her view on relationships.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," she told Vogue. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

Just six months later, the couple split, with a source telling E! News that the relationship ended amicably.

Olivia Jade Giannulli

If you keep tabs on some of the most popular YouTubers, you may be familiar with Olivia Jade Giannuli. In 2019, she began growing her social media and influencer presence. But a year later, she was in the limelight for a college admission bribery scandal that involved her mom, Lori Loughlin who played Aunt Becky on Full House. (Loughlin later confessed to bribing the University of Southern California for her daughters' admissions, and as a result, served a two-month prison sentence and was ordered to pay $150,000 on top of 100 hours of community service for, per NBC News).

In 2021, Jacob and Jade were spotted on several outings together, and a source told People the two were "casually dating." Since then, the couple has kept their relationship under wraps and out of the public eye.

In August 2022, Jacob and Olivia split. "He’s not looking for a serious relationship at the moment,” a source told Life & Style, per US Weekly.

However, they were spotted together a year later, seeming to confirm their 'ship was back on.

Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

It's not entirely clear how the pair met, but they've reportedly been solid since rekindling. A source recently shared that despite their on-and-off again moment last year, their relationship was getting "pretty serious," adding that, "they are 100 percent going strong," per People.

It's unclear if Olivia and Jacob will make things red carpet official sometime soon, but I for one will definitely be keeping an eye out.

