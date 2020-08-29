Jacob Blake's father says Bucks sent jersey signed by entire team: 'That made him smile'

A walkout that shook the world of sports wasn’t the only move made by the Milwaukee Bucks in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., told CNN on Friday that the Bucks sent his son a jersey signed by the entire team. The gift was apparently well-received:

“The thing that made him smile was the Milwaukee Bucks. That made him smile. I'm from Chicago, but now I am truly a Milwaukee Bucks fan because they reached out to my son, sent him a jersey that was signed by the whole organization.”

The Bucks made headlines Wednesday with their refusal to take the court in protest of Blake’s shooting, and were soon joined by every remaining NBA team, the entire WNBA, and many MLB and MLS teams. The walkouts brought the NBA playoffs to a screeching halt until an agreement to start playing again on Saturday.

The elder Blake said he appreciated what the 56-17 Bucks were doing by refusing to take the court, via TMZ:

"I understand the sacrifices those young men made, and I understand that it's playoff time and they're making these sacrifices."

Blake’s son remains hospitalized after being shot multiple times by Kenosha police officers in front of his children as he was entering his car during a dispute. The shooting has reportedly left him paralyzed from the waist down. His attorney reported Friday that he was no longer shackled to his hospital bed.

The Bucks refused to take the court on Wednesday, three days after Blake's shooting. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) More

