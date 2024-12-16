Jacksonville State visits Pierce and Missouri

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-4) at Missouri Tigers (9-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces Jacksonville State after Trent Pierce scored 24 points in Missouri's 88-61 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Tigers have gone 9-0 in home games. Missouri is 8-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Gamecocks are 1-2 in road games. Jacksonville State ranks third in the CUSA with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Michael Houge averaging 8.4.

Missouri averages 89.3 points, 22.0 more per game than the 67.3 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Missouri gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamar Bates is shooting 55.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Tigers.

Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 23.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Gamecocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

