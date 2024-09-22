Jacksonville State uses both sides of the ball to subdue Southern Miss 44-7

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Tyler Huff threw for 236 yards and a touchdown and Tre Stewart ran for two touchdowns and Jacksonville State beat Southern Miss 44-7 on Saturday.

It was Jacksonville State's defense that ignited the blowout win when Antonio Carter intercepted Tate Rodemaker on the game's first drive. Three plays later, Stewart scored from 32 yards out for a 7-0 advantage.

On the Golden Eagles' following drive, Rodemaker threw an interception to Geimere Latimer. That led to a nine-play, 59-yard drive that ended when Anwar Lewis ran it in from the 7.

In relief of Rodemaker, John White scored the Eagles' lone touchdown when he ran it from the 2 to reduce their deficit to 14-7. The Gamecocks (1-3) responded with a 75-yard, nine-play drive that lasted 3:41 and ended when Huff ran it in from the 6 with 6:58 left before intermission. A 23-point third quarter sealed it.

Stewart ran for 96 yards on 16 carries and Huff ran for 77 yards on 11 carries.

The Gamecocks also got interceptions from Jabari Mack and Ky'won McCray against backup White.

___

AP college football: Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press