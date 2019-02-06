Jacksonville State signs balanced recruiting class

(STATS) - Jacksonville State coach John Grass says his program has found a healthy medium using the early and traditional signing periods.

Nine of the 19 players in the Gamecocks' 2019 recruiting class signed in December. The next 10 were announced Wednesday as the Ohio Valley Conference power came away impressed with the talent still available leading into national signing day.

It's a formula Grass said his team will use moving forward.

"Very excited about this signing class that we have," he said. "I believe it's a solid class top to bottom. We filled some needs with some early enrollees and some veteran guys. We also have a balance with the high school guys that we have signed at every position, which will help us down the line. You get in to the clichés about 'It's the best signing class we have had' and really the tell-tell sign with that is two or three years from now about how good this signing class really is."

Jacksonville State finished 9-4 with its fifth straight OVC title last season.

Jacksonville State 2019 Signing Class

George Bento, DE, 6-2, 275, Jensen Beach, Fla. (Palmetto Prep Academy)

Treylen Brown, OL, 6-3, 315, Spartanburg, S.C. (Fork Union Military Academy)

Aaron Graham, QB, 6-2, 165, Sandy Springs, Ga. (Riverwood)

Chris Hardie, DL, 6-2, 265, Vincent, Ala. (Vincent)

Brandon Hudgins, LB, 6-0, 225, Eufaula, Ala. (Eufaula)

Ryan Jewell, LB, 6-1, 220, Pelham, Ala. (Pelham)

Jackson Luttrell, DL, 6-3, 235, Rainbow City, Ala. (Westbrook Christian)

Dacorrion West, DL, 6-3, 300, Columbus, Ga. (Carver)

Martavis Barber, OL, 6-5, 308, Talbotton, Ga. (Central)

Christin Brown, DE, 6-2, 233, Maplesville, Ala./Maplesville)

*Pete Brown, Jr., OL, 6-6, 330, Talbotton, Ga. (Central/Highland CC)

Edward Gipson, WR, 6-3, 195, Pelham, Ala. (Pelham)

Lemuel Gordon, DE, 6-2, 255, Montgomery, Ala. (Carver)

Laletia Hale, LB, 6-1, 228, Montgomery, Ala. (Carver)

Walker Harris, DE, 6-4, 230, Greensboro, N.C. (Northern Guilford)

Marquez Henry, S, 6-0, 186, Phenix City, Ala. (Central)

Phillip Hopkins, DE, 6-2, 215, Montgomery, Ala. (Robert E. Lee)

Cade Nayadley, OL, 6-4, 275, Ringgold, Ga. (Ringgold)

Hudson Petty, S, 6-2, 185, Whitwell, Tenn. (Whitwell)

* - Transfer