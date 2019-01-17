Jacksonville State has record home schedule

(STATS) - Ohio Valley Conference power Jacksonville State has a school-record seven home games on its 2019 schedule, announced Thursday.

FCS teams are allowed to play 12 games next season.

Highlighting the five-time defending OVC champ's schedule is a Sept. 14 visit by Eastern Washington, the 2018 FCS runner-up. In addition, Southeast Missouri, which ended the Gamecocks' record 36-game conference winning streak last season, will visit Burgess-Snow Field on Homecoming Day Oct. 19.

JSU's open week won't come until Week 12, which leads into the regular-season finale against Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 23.

"We couldn't be more excited about our 2019 football schedule," athletic director Greg Seitz said. "Not only do we have a record-number of home games for our fans, but we were able to secure seven Division I games in what we feel is one of the best settings in the FCS."

Coach John Grass' Gamecocks finished 9-4 and ranked 10th in the STATS FCS Top 25 last season.

2019 Jacksonville State Schedule

Aug. 31, at Southeastern Louisiana

Sept. 7, Chattanooga

Sept. 14, Eastern Washington

Sept. 21, North Alabama

Sept. 28, at Austin Peay*

Oct. 5, Tennessee State*

Oct. 12, at Eastern Illinois*

Oct. 19, Southeast Missouri* (Homecoming Day)

Oct. 26, Murray State*

Nov. 2, at UT Martin*

Nov. 9, at Tennessee Tech*

Nov. 23, Eastern Kentucky*

* - OVC game