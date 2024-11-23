Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the James Madison Dukes square off in Daytona Beach, Florida

James Madison Dukes (3-3) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on James Madison in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Gamecocks have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Jacksonville State is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.0 turnovers per game.

The Dukes are 3-3 in non-conference play. James Madison ranks ninth in the Sun Belt allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 47.7% shooting.

Jacksonville State averages 81.3 points, 9.0 more per game than the 72.3 James Madison gives up. James Madison averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Jacksonville State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. is shooting 49.5% and averaging 23.2 points for the Gamecocks.

Bryce Lindsay is averaging 15 points for the Dukes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press