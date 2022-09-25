Jacksonville Jaguars stun Los Angeles Chargers with dominating road victory

Demetrius Harvey, Florida Times-Union
·5 min read

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with plenty of confidence after shutting out the Indianapolis Colts, 24-0.

That confidence clearly translated to the field on Sunday with the Jaguars taking the Chargers down, winning by a large margin, 38-10.

With the win, the Jaguars (2-1) snapped an 18-game road losing streak, including the team's Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Jaguars also defeated the Chargers (1-2) for the first time on the West Coast.

Previously, the Jaguars were 0-5 on the road against the Chargers.

Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert was active and got the start after entering Sunday with question marks due to a rib injury.

Three starters for the Chargers, including cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle), wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and center Corey Linsley (knee) were all ruled out, inactive for Sunday's contest. Jackson and Linsley entered the matchup as doubtful to play, while Allen entered as questionable.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Trevor Lawrence repeats history

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers.
In 1999, Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning won his first road game after previously losing nine straight to start his career. He did so against the then-San Diego Chargers,  winning, 27-19.

Lawrence, the Jaguars' first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft also lost the first nine road games of his career. His victory over the Chargers is his first, the same as former No. 1 overall QB, Manning.

Lawrence completed 28 of 39 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 115.5. His final TD of the day went to veteran WR Marvin Jones Jr.

James Robinson continues to shine

It wasn't long ago that there were question marks about whether or not running back James Robinson would be able to suit up early this season after suffering a late-season torn Achilles last year.

That narrative has quickly proven to be wrong after just three games of the season. With his first 12 carries of the game, Robinson accounted for 96 yards and a career-long touchdown run of 50 yards that gave Jacksonville a 23-10 lead.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill during the first half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Entering Sunday's game against L.A., Robinson accounted for 34 carries for 130 yards and two rushing touchdowns. he also caught three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson finished the game with 17 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown. It was his first 100-yard game since the team's Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans last year.

Joey Bosa leaves game early, Jaguars O-line continues to dominate

One of the difference makers for the Chargers entering Sunday's matchup was undoubtedly defensive end Joey Bosa, who entered the game with 1.5 sacks on the year, and 59.5 sacks in his career for Los Angeles.

With Los Angeles trading for fellow pass-rusher Khalil Mack earlier in the offseason, the pass-rush duo of Bosa and Mack was celebrated. The Chargers couldn't count on that throughout the contest, though, with Bosa knocked out of the game with a groin injury just before the start of the second quarter. He did not return.

For the remainder of the contest, the Chargers weren't able to get much pressure on Lawrence. The starting offensive line for Jacksonville allowed zero sacks for a second-straight week. Mack was credited with no quarterback hurries throughout the contest.

Jaguars defense dominates early, Devin Lloyd gets it started with INT

The Jaguars' defense carried the momentum from a week prior to Los Angeles on Sunday. During the first quarter of action, the Jaguars allowed 0 first downs, shutting out the Chargers through the one quarter.

During the second quarter, the Jaguars defense came away with two turnovers, an interception by rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd and a sack/fumble on Chargers QB Justin Herbert, secured by defensive lineman Dawaune Smoot. LB Foye Oluokun was able to make the recovery on the fumble.

In what was the play of the game early for the Jaguars defense, Lloyd was in the right place at the right time on the play and secured the ball to the Los Angeles five-yard-line. The Jaguars secured a field goal to extend the team's lead, 6-0.

With Lloyd's pick, the Jaguars set a new franchise record with six interceptions through the first three games to start a season. Lloyd became the first Jaguars player to record two interceptions in their first three career games. He became the first LB in the NFL to do so since 2015.

The team's second turnover would result in a touchdown for Jacksonville, extending their lead, 13-0 before the Chargers were able to strike midway through the second quarter.

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars get big road win vs. Chargers

