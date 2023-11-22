Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 game

AFC South supremacy will be on the line in Week 12 when the Houston Texans (6-4) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3).

Jacksonville was back on track in a blowout win over Tennessee, thanks to Trevor Lawrence slinging it all over the field and the defense putting the pressure on rookie Will Levis. It was the performance the Jaguars needed after the thumping they took from San Francisco the week prior.

Houston continues to be one of the rising teams in the NFL, as the Texans have rattled off three-straight wins in what is turning into a possible playoff bid for the young team. Even though C.J. Stroud had an off-day, the team rallied around him to knock off the Arizona Cardinals as they head into a big-time matchup in H-Town.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Eric Murray (23) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Texans vs. Jaguars odds, moneyline, over/under

Spread: Jaguars (-1.5)

Moneyline: Jaguars (-120); Texans (+100)

Over/under: 48.5

NFL Week 12 odds, predictions and picks

Lorenzo Reyes: Jaguars 24, Texans 20

This is a huge, fascinating matchup in the AFC South and with the spread so tight, it really comes down to which traits you think are most conducive to winning the game. The Jaguars are best in the NFL with 20 takeaways and C.J. Stroud, while doing a great job protecting the ball early in the season, has turned it over six times in the last two games. Jacksonville also does well in red zone defense, where Houston can struggle.

Tyler Dragon: Jaguars 27, Texans 25

C.J. Stroud threw a season-worst three interceptions in Week 11, but Houston still found a way to win. Stroud and the Texans can’t turn the ball over at a high rate and still defeat the AFC South-leading Jaguars. It’s taken a while, but Jags WR Calvin Ridley seems to have found his stride. The winner of the game will take over the lead in the division. The Texans already beat the Jaguars in Jacksonville in Week 3. The Jags are poised to return the favor in H-Town.

Safid Deen: Jaguars 26, Texans 23

The AFC South matchup we’ve been waiting for is finally here, and could have game of the week potential. Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud will face each other in primetime soon enough. But I like the Jaguars’ experience over the Texans’ youth this Sunday.

Victoria Hernandez: Texans 28, Jaguars 24

It is the Texans time to shine. They are a gritty team that doesn't let their mistakes stop them from winning. The Jaguars have beaten the teams that they're supposed to, but failed to get in the end zone two weeks ago in a home loss to the 49ers. Houston won the first matchup in Jacksonville earlier this season and should get the home victory too.

Jordan Mendoza: Texans 31, Jaguars 27

When Houston beat Jacksonville by 20-points earlier this season, it was off several miscues from the Jaguars. Jacksonville won't be as sloppy this team around considering the Texans are legit, but Houston has been balling at home. They take the divisional lead after another monster performance from C.J. Stroud.

