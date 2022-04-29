Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jacksonville JaguarsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Jacksonville Jaguars:
Round 1 (No. 1 overall) - Travon Walker, DE Georgia: What a year it’s been already for the 6-5, 272-pounder. After winning a national title with the Bulldogs, he took the NFL scouting combine by storm, laying down a 4.51 40 time and posting a 35½-inch vertical leap. Those physical traits and a sublime ability to move in space for such a big man have vaulted Walker from little-known lineman all the way to the top of this draft. Draft tracker
Round 2 (33)
Round 3 (65)
Round 3 (70, from Panthers)
Round 4 (106)
Round 5 (157, from Vikings)
Round 6 (180)
Round 6 (188, from Seahawks)
Round 6 (197, from Eagles)
Round 6 (198, from Steelers)
Round 7 (222)
Round 7 (235, from Ravens)
Jacksonville Jaguars' last five top draft picks:
2021 (No. 1 overall): Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2020 (No. 9 overall): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
2019 (No. 7 overall): Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky
2018 (No. 29 overall): Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
2017 (No. 4 overall): Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks
AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots
AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers
AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans
AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders
NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants
NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings
NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints
NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 NFL draft picks: Round-by-round selections