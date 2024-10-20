Jacksonville Jaguars close London trilogy with win over New England Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars secured a vital 32-16 victory over the New England Patriots in front of a record 86,651 crowd at Wembley Stadium to conclude the NFL’s 2024 trilogy of London games.

Both opponents were in desperate need of a win, with identical 1-5 records to start their seasons leaving them bottom of their respective divisions.

New England struck first, silencing hosts Jacksonville in the first quarter before the Jags exploded in the second, scoring 22 points with no reply, including Parker Washington’s 97-yard punt return for the longest touchdown in NFL international games history.

Longest punt return in Jaguars history. Longest touchdown in London games history.#NEvsJAX pic.twitter.com/m4z688sEcI — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 20, 2024

The hosts added three more in the third and while New England briefly narrowed the deficit in the fourth, they saw their chances slip away when Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby crossed late in the quarter for his second touchdown.

Eyes were on rookie Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who made his second NFL start and was good for 26 of his 37 pass attempts, throwing for 276 yards, including two touchdowns.

Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence grew into the game, completing 15 of his 20 pass attempts and throwing for 193 yards, including one touchdown.

Jacksonville won the toss and elected to defend first under soggy conditions, and New England struck first with 8:32 left to go in the first quarter with their first opening drive touchdown of the season.

Maye’s short pass found JaMycal Hasty on the right and the running back danced around the Jacksonville defence before scoring the 16-yard touchdown, with Joey Slye adding the extra point.

Three weeks of London games complete ✅ THANK YOU, @NFLUKIRE! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HuNEURPLtR — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2024

New England added to their lead less than 90 seconds after the start of the second quarter through Slye’s successful attempt at a 41-yard field goal to make it 10-0 for the visitors with their second possession of the contest.

Jacksonville began to build some momentum but made it more difficult on themselves when Lawrence scuffed a pass at first and seven.

The Jags gained just a single yard on the next down, but Lawrence made up for his earlier mistake on the third down, successfully picking out wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr, who caught the ball in the end zone with 9:25 to go in the quarter, Cam Little converting.

The Patriots were forced to punt on their next possession before Jacksonville took a first-time lead on the next drive, largely thanks to a brilliant 58-yard pass from their quarterback to find Thomas.

The Jaguars moved 14-10 in front when Bigsby powered through for his third rushing touchdown of the season, with Little again good for the extra point.

Momentum had swung in the hosts’ favour and they cushioned their lead in spectacular style.

Wide receiver Washington made it 20-10 through a 97-yard punt return for a touchdown – the longest in Jaguars history and that of international NFL encounters.

Jacksonville opted to attempt a two-point conversion after the Patriots were issued an offside penalty, Thomas collecting the extras from his quarterback’s pass to send his side into half-time with a 12-point advantage.

They might have wanted more from their opening drive to start the third quarter, failing to score a touchdown after two incomplete short passes from Lawrence and settling for a 21-yard field goal from Little to make it 25-10.

Jacksonville’s 15-point advantage remained intact as the sun came out for the final 15 minutes and the Patriots looked to brighten their afternoon.

They narrowed the deficit within nine points as a result of Maye’s 22-yard touchdown pass to KJ Osborn to make it 25-16 with 8:27 left in the quarter, but failed to execute their two-point conversion attempt.

Bigsby’s four-yard touchdown with 1:45 remaining, Little converting, consigned New England to a disheartening sixth straight defeat.