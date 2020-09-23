Jaguars to wear all-teal jersey combo for first time against Dolphins on 'Thursday Night Football'

The Jacksonville Jaguars will make history when they take the field at EverBank Field on Thursday night for their matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The move is one that Jaguars fans have been clamoring for for quite some time.

Jaguars to wear all teal on Thursday Night Football

Jacksonville will rep their all-teal uniform combination on Thursday night, marking the first time they’ve done so since revealing new jerseys ahead of the 2019 season.

It's official.



We're getting out the all teal for our Teal Out.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/SXtXd2xJ6I — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 22, 2020

The team unveiled five different combinations of jerseys in 2019, including an all-white and all-black option. The all-teal is the final combo from that reboot that has yet to be worn.

The jersey combination was a “reward” after a tweet featuring quarterback Gardner Minshew earned more than 5,000 retweets earlier in the day.

Let's make a deal.



If this post gets 5,000 retweets, we will wear all teal on Thursday Night Football.



Make it happen, #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/J6TbeHi8dU — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 22, 2020

The Jaguars are fresh off a three-point loss to the Titans on Sunday, after Tennessee kicker Stephen Gostkowski drilled a 49-yard field goal with less than two minutes left to seal the deal.

The Dolphins dropped to 0-2 after a three-point loss of their own on Sunday. Miami rallied late, putting up 16 points in the fourth quarter against the Bills, and converted a 2-point conversion in the final minute. That comeback bid, however, came up just short.

The Jaguars will break out a new jersey combination on Thursday. (AP/Stephen B. Morton) More

