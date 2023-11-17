Jackson Stewart hat trick powers Attack to 12-3 rout of Spitfires

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jackson Stewart scored three goals as the Owen Sound Attack dumped the Windsor Spitfires 12-3 on Thursday night.

Declan Waddick and Deni Goure scored twice while Madden Steen, Servac Petrovsky, Martin Matejicek, Ben Cormier and Jake Crawford added singles for Owen Sound.

Liam Greentree, Adrian Manzo and Noah Morneau tallied for Windsor.

PETES 6 BATTALION 5

NORTH BAY - Donovan McCoy knocked in the game-winning goal at 3:06 of overtime as the Petes edged the Battalion.

Sam McCue scored twice for Peterborough. Donovan McCoy, Owen Beck, Jonathan Melee and Brody Partridge had the other goals.

Anthony Romani scored three goals while Ty Nelson and Ethan Procyszyn scored once for North Bay.

ICEDOGS 5 COLTS 2

NIAGARA - Ryan Roobroeck scored a goal and an assist as the Niagara Icedogs downed the Barrie Colts.

Michael Podolioukh, Gavin Bryant, Kevin He and Mike Levin all scored once for Niagara. Eduard Šalé and Carter Lowe had the Barrie goals.

