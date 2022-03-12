Jackson State women take SWAC title with 21st straight win

  • Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed celebrates with the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama State in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
    1/7

    SWAC Jackson St Alabama St Basketball

    Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed celebrates with the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama State in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Jackson State center Ameshya Williams-Holliday (4) scores over Alabama State forward Tamia Stallings (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
    2/7

    SWAC Jackson St Alabama St Basketball

    Jackson State center Ameshya Williams-Holliday (4) scores over Alabama State forward Tamia Stallings (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Jackson State guard Dayzsha Rogan (24) goes airborne while shooting against Alabama State guard Ayana Emmanuel (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
    3/7

    SWAC Jackson St Alabama St Basketball

    Jackson State guard Dayzsha Rogan (24) goes airborne while shooting against Alabama State guard Ayana Emmanuel (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Alabama State players celebrate a score on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Jackson State in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
    4/7

    SWAC Jackson St Alabama St Basketball

    Alabama State players celebrate a score on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Jackson State in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Alabama State forward Shmya Ward (21) looks to the basket as Jackson State forward LaMiracle Sims (21) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
    5/7

    SWAC Jackson St Alabama St Basketball

    Alabama State forward Shmya Ward (21) looks to the basket as Jackson State forward LaMiracle Sims (21) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Alabama State forward Jada Nneji (14) shoots against Jackson State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
    6/7

    SWAC Jackson St Alabama St Basketball

    Alabama State forward Jada Nneji (14) shoots against Jackson State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Alabama State head coach Freda Freeman-Jackson talks to her team from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Jackson State in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
    7/7

    SWAC Jackson St Alabama St Basketball

    Alabama State head coach Freda Freeman-Jackson talks to her team from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Jackson State in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed celebrates with the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama State in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Jackson State center Ameshya Williams-Holliday (4) scores over Alabama State forward Tamia Stallings (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Jackson State guard Dayzsha Rogan (24) goes airborne while shooting against Alabama State guard Ayana Emmanuel (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Alabama State players celebrate a score on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Jackson State in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Alabama State forward Shmya Ward (21) looks to the basket as Jackson State forward LaMiracle Sims (21) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Alabama State forward Jada Nneji (14) shoots against Jackson State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Alabama State head coach Freda Freeman-Jackson talks to her team from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Jackson State in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
·2 min read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Miya Crump scored 22 points to lead six Jackson State players in double figures and the top-seeded Lady Tigers rolled to the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament title with a 101-80 win over third-seeded Alabama State on Saturday for their nation-leading 21st straight win.

Crump was 8-of-11 shooting with five steals and Dayzsha Rogan added 17 points, five assists and four steals. Ameshya Williams-Holliday, the SWAC's player of the year, had 14 points and nine rebounds. Keshuna Luckett, LaMiracle Sims and Jariyah Covington had 11 points each as Jackson State (23-6) shot 58%.

"They never thought that they wasn’t going to win," Jackson State coach Tomekia Reed said. “We had a night last night where they just wanted to rest. They didn’t want to read a scouting report. They didn’t want to watch film. They said ‘Coach, we got it.’”

Ayana Emmanuel scored 26 points, Jayla Crawford had 22 and Shmya Ward 14 for the Lady Hornets (15-15), who shot 48%.

Jackson State has the nation's longest active win streak heading into the NCAA Tournament after going 18-0 in winning the regular-season title by five games then sweeping three tournament matchups. Pac-12 champion Stanford has won 20 straight.

The Lady Tigers edged the Lady Hornets 67-66 in last year's title game but dominated this season's two meetings, winning 79-52 on Jan. 8.

Jackson State led by double figures the entire second half. A 3-pointer by Rogan with 2:43 left gave Jackson State its largest lead of 24 points.

An 11-point halftime lead grew to 19 during the third quarter after Rogan hit a couple of 3-pointers, and it was 71-56 heading into the final period.

Williams-Holliday went to the bench with her second foul early in the second quarter with the Lady Tigers leading by 12. The Lady Hornets took advantage with Williams-Holliday not defending the hoop, getting within seven before Covington scored five points in a 7-2 half-ending run to lead 49-38.

Jackson State has won 37 straight over SWAC opponents, including tournament and regular-season games.

__

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Former NHLer Dmitri Khristich pleads for help in Ukraine: 'You're going to let us be killed'

    Dmitri Khristich wants the West to do more to help Ukraine.

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Can the Maple Leafs one-stop shop at the deadline?

    A quality defenceman is likely the top priority, but finding a team to throw in some assets along with a blueliner would best suit an incomplete but immensely talented Leafs roster.

  • Skiers enjoyed friendly weather, baked goods at Yukon Cup

    Despite a couple of challenging years, weaving between COVID-19 restrictions and reduced staffing, Alpine Yukon successfully hosted their annual Yukon Cup on Saturday. Local skiers took to the slopes and raced for a spot on the podium and a prize of baked goods. The two-day event at Mount Sima saw 120 skiers competing in Giant Slalom and Slalom, with six different categories depending on age and technique level. Matthew Jenner is the president of Alpine Yukon, the main organizers of the Yukon Cu