Jackson State football signee killed in Dallas shooting

Leroy Hawkins had signed with Jackson State. (Getty Images)

DeSoto High School offensive lineman Leroy Hawkins was killed in a shooting in Dallas early Tuesday morning. Hawkins was 17.

Per WFAA, the shooting happened just after midnight.

Officers responded shortly after midnight to the 400 block of North Akard Street near Federal Street. According to police, a suspect walked up to a red 2007 Pontiac and began argued with two people inside before pulling out a gun.

The driver ran away, but Hawkins was found in the passenger seat with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Hawkins, who graduated from DeSoto in May, signed with FCS Jackson State and had a full scholarship waiting for him at the school. Police said that both he and the driver of the car both knew the suspect, who is still at large.

“Leroy Hawkins was a very special young man,” Jackson state coach John Hendrick said in a statement. We will keep Leroy and his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time."

As a school community, we are saddened by the loss of Class of 2019 graduate, Leroy Hawkins III. We have been in contact with the family and understand that funeral arrangements are pending at this time.Counselors are available in the high school counselor's corner for support. — DeSoto ISD (@desotoisdengage) June 4, 2019

Hawkins played a pivotal role as DeSoto went 9-3 and advanced to the second round of the 6A playoffs in 2018.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Leroy Hawkins," Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson said. "Leroy was a tremendous son, athlete, student and friend, and he will be sorely missed. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

