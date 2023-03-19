Jackson scores 31 as Grizzlies defeat the Warriors 133-119

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 31 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies used a fourth-quarter push to defeat the Golden State Warriors 133-119 on Saturday night.

Desmond Bane added 26 points for Memphis and Dillon Brooks finished with 18 points while shooting 7 of 10, including all four of his 3-point attempts.

Jonathan Kuminga matched his season high with 24 points to lead the Warriors. Jordan Poole had 21 points, and Stephen Curry scored 16, but was 5 of 15 from the field. Klay Thompson added 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting, part of the Warriors finishing the night at just 43%.

The Warriors faced a 14-point deficit in the third, but made 16 of 19 free throws and a handful of 3-pointers in the third to cut into Memphis' advantage. The Grizzlies' lead was only 104-100 entering the fourth.

Golden State got within one possession a couple of times early in the fourth, but Memphis went on a 21-3 run to seal its fourth win in the last five games.

It was Memphis that benefited from 3-point shooting in the first half, connecting on 12 of 19 from outside the arc for a 71-59 lead at the break. Meanwhile, Golden State was connecting at a 45% overall and 7 of 19 on 3s.

Kuminga provided a spark off the Warriors' bench making a trio of 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Warriors: F Draymond Green returned after serving a one-game suspension in Friday's loss to Atlanta after picking up his 16th technical foul this season. ... The game was the second night of Golden State's 15 back-to-back games this season, the most in the league. “I'm glad this is our last one,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. ... Golden State dropped to 7-29 on the road.

Grizzlies: Tyus Jones matched his career high with 14 assists. ... The win meant the teams split the season series, each winning at home.

SUSPENSION UP

The game was the last of Ja Morant's league-imposed suspension. The Grizzlies' All-Star guard was suspended eight games for displaying a gun while at a Colorado strip club in the early hours of March 4. While Morant is eligible to return to the team for Monday's game against Dallas, he is not expected to play in order to give him time to get back in shape after two weeks away from basketball.

“We'll see when he gets back in the team environment on Monday,” coach Taylor Jenkins said. “But our anticipation is he is at least out on Monday. We will cross the bridge (regarding Wednesday against Houston) as we get closer.”

UP NEXT

Warriors: Continue a five-game road trip on Monday in Houston.

Grizzlies: Play the second of a four-game homestand on Monday against Dallas.

Clay Bailey, The Associated Press